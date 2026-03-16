China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 30 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 2nd Insects Awakening Week in Year of the Horse 2026.
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the Talmud-Tanakh West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
14-Mar
-- Chris Hedges on the U.S.–Israel War on Iran: “Iranians Will Decide the Outcome”
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/14/chris-hedges-on-the-u-s-israel-war-on-iran-iranians-will-decide-the-outcome/
14-Mar
-- Day 15: Yes, the US DOES Have a Plan – Spanning Decades with Implications Far Beyond Iran
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/14/day-15-yes-the-us-does-have-a-plan-spanning-decades-with-implications-far-beyond-iran/
14-Mar
-- Thinking About the Unthinkable: Iran’s Grand Plan to End U.S. Presence in the Middle East
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/14/thinking-about-the-unthinkable-irans-grand-plan-to-end-u-s-presence-in-the-middle-east/
14-Mar
-- Empire of Lies launches a war of aggression against Iran and the world
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/14/empire-of-lies-launches-a-war-of-aggression-against-iran-and-the-world/
13-Mar
-- Max Blumenthal > Trump’s War: Bombing a School and $8 a Gallon Gasoline
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/13/max-blumenthal-trumps-war-bombing-a-school-and-8-a-gallon-gasoline/
13-Mar
-- DUBAI IS FINISHED: Iran Strikes Back, Causing Westerners To Flee
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/13/dubai-is-finished-iran-strikes-back-causing-westerners-to-flee/
13-Mar
-- The Schoolgirl Slayers Lose
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/13/the-schoolgirl-slayers-lose/
13-Mar
-- The Inner Cabinet and the Outer Media
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/13/the-inner-cabinet-and-the-outer-media/
12-Mar
-- Scott Ritter: The U.S. Has Lost and Is Trapped in the Iran War With No Way Out
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/12/scott-ritter-the-u-s-has-lost-and-is-trapped-in-the-iran-war-with-no-way-out/
12-Mar
-- Prof. Mohammad Marandi : LIVE From Tehran: Iran Unites Under Pressure
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/12/prof-mohammad-marandi-live-from-tehran-iran-unites-under-pressure/
12-Mar
-- IHIP News: Trump Gets DISASTER News on EPSTEIN Files and IMMEDIATELY Turns Up the HEAT on Iran War!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/12/ihip-news-trump-gets-disaster-news-on-epstein-files-and-immediately-turns-up-the-heat-on-iran-war/
11-Mar
-- Derangement Syndrome
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/11/derangement-syndrome/
11-Mar
-- My Take on Iran Today
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/11/my-take-on-iran-today/
11-Mar
-- Charlie Foxtrot
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/11/charlie-foxtrot/
11-Mar
-- “Iran Is Fighting Imperialism” – Joti Brar on US-Israel War & Why the Left Is Divided
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/11/iran-is-fighting-imperialism-joti-brar-on-us-israel-war-why-the-left-is-divided/
10-Mar
-- Ret. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson: Netanyahu Could Turn to Nuclear Bombs If Iran War Escalates
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/10/ret-col-lawrence-wilkerson-netanyahu-could-turn-to-nuclear-bombs-if-iran-war-escalates/
10-Mar
-- Iran ascends, failed empires reach for Armageddon
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/10/iran-ascends-failed-empires-reach-for-armageddon/
10-Mar
-- 2011 – Year of the Dupe
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/10/2011-year-of-the-dupe/
10-Mar
-- Day 11: A US War on Iran is a US War on China – US “Distant Blockade” Placed on China
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/10/day-11-a-us-war-on-iran-is-a-us-war-on-china-us-distant-blockade-placed-on-china/
10-Mar
-- BLINDED: US Radars Wiped Out by Iranian Precision Strikes
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/10/blinded-us-radars-wiped-out-by-iranian-precision-strikes/
10-Mar
-- INTERVIEW: The US lost the war from the first rounds fired
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/10/interview-the-us-lost-the-war-from-the-first-rounds-fired/
10-Mar
-- Mohammad Marandi: Iran Chooses New Supreme Leader — The War of Attrition Begins
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/10/mohammad-marandi-iran-chooses-new-supreme-leader-the-war-of-attrition-begins/
9-Mar
-- Scott Ritter: Iran HITTING US BASES & ISRAEL LIKE NEVER BEFORE, Trump’s Oil War Backfires
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/09/scott-ritter-iran-hitting-us-bases-israel-like-never-before-trumps-oil-war-backfires/
9-Mar
-- Iran’s war strategy is now clear: raise oil prices, crash stock markets, cause economic crisis
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/09/irans-war-strategy-is-now-clear-raise-oil-prices-crash-stock-markets-cause-economic-crisis/
9-Mar
-- IHIP News: NEW Evidence on Epstein’s SUICIDE Is DAMNING for Trump! Prison Guard PAID OFF?!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/09/ihip-news-new-evidence-on-epsteins-suicide-is-damning-for-trump-prison-guard-paid-off/
9-Mar
-- Ted Postol: Fraud of Missile Defence Exposed in Iran War
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/09/ted-postol-fraud-of-missile-defence-exposed-in-iran-war/
9-Mar
-- China Rejects a Joint US-China Hegemony
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/09/china-rejects-a-joint-us-china-hegemony-2/
9-Mar
-- This Is Why Iran Will DEFEAT The United States & Israel! w/ Seyed Mohammad Marandi
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/09/china-rejects-a-joint-us-china-hegemony/
8-Mar
-- Iran’s Missiles DECIMATE Israel & Gulf, Trump STUNNED as Russia Enters | Stanislav Krapivnik
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/08/irans-missiles-decimate-israel-gulf-trump-stunned-as-russia-enters-stanislav-krapivnik/
8-Mar
-- OUR CONFEDERACY OF DUNCES
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/08/our-confederacy-of-dunces/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…