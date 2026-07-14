China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 18 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 1st week of Slight Heat, Fire Horse 2026!
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
11-Jul
-- The Important Questions on Iran and Ukraine
https://www.greanvillepost.com/the-important-questions-on-iran-and-ukraine/
10-Jul
-- Europe in Dire Straits: The European New Right Looks Towards Prometheus
https://www.greanvillepost.com/europe-in-dire-straits-the-european-new-right-looks-towards-prometheus/
09-Jul
-- The Ukraine war’s big lie
https://www.greanvillepost.com/the-ukraine-wars-big-lie/
09-Jul
-- How to Limit a Global Hegemon Without Expanded Kinetic War
https://www.greanvillepost.com/how-to-limit-a-global-hegemon-without-expanded-kinetic-war/
09-Jul
-- Poisoning The World Cup: The American Way
https://www.greanvillepost.com/poisoning-the-world-cup-the-american-way/
09-Jul
-- A Tale Of Two Funerals: Iran’s And ‘America’s’
https://www.greanvillepost.com/a-tale-of-two-funerals-irans-and-americas/
09-Jul
-- Do Not Threaten Our Information Space!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/do-not-threaten-our-information-space/
09-Jul
-- 250 Years of Murder
https://www.greanvillepost.com/250-years-of-murder/
09-Jul
-- DEBUNKING MALICIOUS MYTHS: Did Soviet officers really use automatic weapons on their own troops in Stalingrad as depicted in the film Enemy at the Gates?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/debunking-malicious-myths-did-soviet-officers-really-use-automatic-weapons-on-their-own-troops-in-stalingrad-as-depicted-in-the-film-enemy-at-the-gates/
08-Jul
-- HORSE SLAVES
https://www.greanvillepost.com/horse-slaves/
08-Jul
-- MoU dead—Maybe America too!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/mou-dead-maybe-america-too/
08-Jul
-- Larry Johnson: Iran Strikes US Bases in Bahrain & Kuwait After US Strikes South Iran – Hormuz CLOSED
https://www.greanvillepost.com/larry-johnson-iran-strikes-us-bases-in-bahrain-kuwait-after-us-strikes-south-iran-hormuz-closed/
07-Jul
-- Escorted by Prof. Marandi, Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal Attends Martyred Supreme Leader Ali Khameini Funeral
https://www.greanvillepost.com/escorted-by-prof-marandi-grayzones-max-blumenthal-attends-martyred-supreme-leader-ali-khameini-funeral/
07-Jul
-- INTERVIEW: We blew past diplomacy on the highway to hell
https://www.greanvillepost.com/interview-we-blew-past-diplomacy-on-the-highway-to-hell/
07-Jul
-- The Most Striking Images of Animals Rescued After the Venezuela Earthquake
https://www.greanvillepost.com/the-most-striking-images-of-animals-rescued-after-the-venezuela-earthquake/
07-Jul
-- Garland Nixon Dispatch: AT 250 YEARS – THE US IS A DILAPIDATED MILITARIZED STATE AIMED AT INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL OPPOSITION
https://www.greanvillepost.com/garland-nixon-dispatch-at-250-years-the-us-is-a-dilapidated-militarized-state-aimed-at-internal-and-external-opposition/
05-Jul
-- Is Trump Truly Harebrained or is He Implementing Elite Policy?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/is-trump-truly-harebrained-or-is-he-implementing-elite-policy/
05-Jul
-- Requiem for America on the Fourth of July
https://www.greanvillepost.com/requiem-for-america-on-the-fourth-of-july/