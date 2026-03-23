China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 29 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 1st Spring Equinox Week in Year of the Horse 2026.
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the Talmud-Tanakh West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
21-Mar
-- JACKSON HINKLE: INTERVIEW with Lt Col Tony Aguilar / : Once you stir the hornets nest it’s up to the hornets when it stops
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/21/jackson-hinkle-interview-with-lt-col-tony-aguilar-once-you-stir-the-hornets-nest-its-up-to-the-hornets-when-it-stops/
21-Mar
-- An Iranian Toll-Gate on the Strait of Hormuz?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/21/an-iranian-toll-gate-on-the-strait-of-hormuz/
21-Mar
-- Off-ramp in Iran is disappearing but US remains averse to prolonged conflict
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/21/off-ramp-in-iran-is-disappearing-but-us-remains-averse-to-prolonged-conflict/
21-Mar
-- On the Road to Armageddon
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/21/on-the-road-to-armageddon/
20-Mar
-- U.S. DESPERATE TO BLOCKADE CHINA VIA IRAN WAR, AS DAMAGE IN ISRAEL MOUNTS
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/20/u-s-desperate-to-blockade-china-via-iran-war-as-damage-in-israel-mounts/
20-Mar
-- The Winning of the West: Iran-Style
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/20/the-winning-of-the-west-iran-style/
20-Mar
-- What they’re not telling you about Iran, with Setareh Sadeqi
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/20/what-theyre-not-telling-you-about-iran-with-setareh-sadeqi/
20-Mar
-- Amb. Chas Freeman: Ground Troops in Iran? This Could Collapse Netanyahu’s Strategy
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/20/amb-chas-freeman-ground-troops-in-iran-this-could-collapse-netanyahus-strategy/
20-Mar
-- Media Shutdown! Tel Aviv’s Condition After Iran’s Shahab-3 Missile Attack
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/20/media-shutdown-tel-avivs-condition-after-irans-shahab-3-missile-attack/
20-Mar
-- The Road to Tabriz: A Ground-Level View Of The West’s War on Iran
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/20/the-road-to-tabriz-a-ground-level-view-of-the-wests-war-on-iran/
19-Mar
-- Cheap Iranian drones destroying billions: The Radical Asymmetry of Modern Warfare (P1)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/19/cheap-iranian-drones-destroying-billions-the-radical-asymmetry-of-modern-warfare-p1/
19-Mar
-- LAITH MAROUF: IRAN TARGETS GULF, ISRAELI OIL AND GAS IN RETALIATION FOR ATTACK ON SOUTH PARS
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/19/laith-marouf-iran-targets-gulf-israeli-oil-and-gas-in-retaliation-for-attack-on-south-pars/
19-Mar
-- Richard D. Wolff & Michael Hudson: Iran Just Flipped the Script on the U.S. -Global Crisis Incoming?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/19/richard-d-wolff-michael-hudson-iran-just-flipped-the-script-on-the-u-s-global-crisis-incoming/
19-Mar
-- GLENN DIESEN DISPATCH: U.S. Attacked World’s Largest Gas Field & Iran Declares Economic War
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/19/glenn-diesen-dispatch-u-s-attacked-worlds-largest-gas-field-iran-declares-economic-war/
19-Mar
-- How Israel Convinced Trump to Wage War Against Iran (w/ Max Blumenthal)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/19/how-israel-convinced-trump-to-wage-war-against-iran-w-max-blumenthal/
19-Mar
-- Global Economy On The Brink After Massive Israeli Escalation
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/19/global-economy-on-the-brink-after-massive-israeli-escalation/
19-Mar
-- Scott Ritter: Iran UNLEASHES Missiles on Tel Aviv & US Bases
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/19/scott-ritter-iran-unleashes-missiles-on-tel-aviv-us-bases/
18-Mar
-- THE ANTI-HEGEMON STUMBLES: A pessimistic assessment from Oliver Boyd-Barrett
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/18/the-anti-hegemon-stumbles-a-pessimistic-assessment-from-oliver-boyd-barrett/
18-Mar
-- Dimitri Lascaris: Iran War Update
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/18/dimitri-lascaris-iran-war-update/
18-Mar
-- Strait of Hormuz: US Overreach, EU Ambiguity, and the Unsustainable War Machine
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/18/strait-of-hormuz-us-overreach-eu-ambiguity-and-the-unsustainable-war-machine/
18-Mar
-- BERLETIC REPORTS: Why is the US Deploying a Marine Expeditionary Unit Amid War on Iran?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/18/berletic-reports-why-is-the-us-deploying-a-marine-expeditionary-unit-amid-war-on-iran/
18-Mar
-- DEAD OR ALIVE | Day 16 | Ayatollah and Netanyahu missing | Trump peace nix | Nuclear threats
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/18/dead-or-alive-day-16-ayatollah-and-netanyahu-missing-trump-peace-nix-nuclear-threats/
18-Mar
-- JOTI BRAR: IRAN STANDS AGAINST IMPERIAL POWERS • A masterclass in Imperialist Tactics & Anatomy
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/18/joti-brar-iran-stands-against-imperial-powers-a-masterclass-in-imperialist-tactics-anatomy/
17-Mar
-- Trump DECLARES: MAGA Is Neocon Mark Levin, and No Criticism Is Allowed
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/17/trump-declares-maga-is-neocon-mark-levin-and-no-criticism-is-allowed/
17-Mar
-- IRAN WAR GLOBAL RESET /Patrick Henningsen & Lt Col Daniel Davis
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/17/iran-war-global-reset-patrick-henningsen-lt-col-daniel-davis/
17-Mar
-- MASS INSANITY
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/17/mass-insanity/
16-Mar
-- Pepe Escobar & Larry C. Johnson: Trump is LOSING Control – Iran WIPES OUT Strategic Military Targets
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/16/pepe-escobar-larry-c-johnson-trump-is-losing-control-iran-wipes-out-strategic-military-targets/
15-Mar
-- Airport CHAOS Reported as Israelis SCRAMBLE TO FLEE War
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/15/airport-chaos-reported-as-israelis-scramble-to-flee-war/
15-Mar
-- GARLAND DISPATCHES } US SHIPS & PLANES HIT BY MISSILES – HIGH RANKING ISRAELI OFFICIALS TARGETED – AIR DEFENSE COLLAPSE
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/03/15/garland-dispatches-us-ships-planes-hit-by-missiles-high-ranking-israeli-officials-targeted-air-defense-collapse/
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