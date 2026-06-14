China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 14 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 2nd week of Grain in Ear, Year of the Fire Horse 2026!
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
13-Jun
-- Democracy is dead: Elon Musk becomes world’s first TRILLIONAIRE with SpaceX IPO
https://www.greanvillepost.com/democracy-is-dead-elon-musk-becomes-worlds-first-trillionaire-with-spacex-ipo/
13-Jun
-- War for Dummies
https://www.greanvillepost.com/war-for-dummies/
12-Jun
-- Exemplar of the American Way: Los Angeles
https://www.greanvillepost.com/exemplar-of-the-american-way-los-angeles/
12-Jun
-- The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Files | True Story
https://www.greanvillepost.com/the-most-dangerous-man-in-america-daniel-ellsberg-and-the-pentagon-files-true-story/
11-Jun
-- LA ULTIMA ESCOLTA (2020): Historia Heroica de Chile • Largometraje Documental
https://www.greanvillepost.com/la-ultima-escolta-2020-historia-heroica-de-chile-largometraje-documental/
10-Jun
-- Debunking the prevailing myth: Who Really Controls US Foreign Policy & What They Gain
https://www.greanvillepost.com/debunking-the-prevailing-myth-who-really-controls-us-foreign-policy-what-they-gain/
10-Jun
-- EXCLUSIVE: The real story behind nuclear Iran and the Islamabad Accord
https://www.greanvillepost.com/exclusive-the-real-story-behind-nuclear-iran-and-the-islamabad-accord/
10-Jun
-- A kick in the Baltics might be what it takes to concentrate Russophobic minds. Before it’s too late.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/a-kick-in-the-baltics-might-be-what-it-takes-to-concentrate-russophobic-minds-before-its-too-late/
10-Jun
-- Other worlds: Draw your own conclusions
https://www.greanvillepost.com/other-worlds-draw-your-own-conclusions/
10-Jun
-- AMB. Chas Freeman : Can Netanyahu Defy Trump?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/amb-chas-freeman-can-netanyahu-defy-trump/
09-Jun
-- MIDDLE EAST IN DEPTH W/LAITH MAROUF – IRAN STRIKES & SAYS “FULLY PREPARED FOR PROLONGED WAR”
https://www.greanvillepost.com/middle-east-in-depth-w-laith-marouf-iran-strikes-says-fully-prepared-for-prolonged-war/
09-Jun
-- Proverbs 29:18
https://www.greanvillepost.com/proverbs-2918/
09-Jun
-- “We Are An Incredibly Ruthless Country,” Says Historian J. Mearsheimer In Blunt Assessment Of US Power
https://www.greanvillepost.com/we-are-an-incredibly-ruthless-country-says-historian-j-mearsheimer-in-blunt-assessment-of-us-power/
07-Jun
-- Like Thatcher in Britain, Ronald Reagan was a terrible human being
https://www.greanvillepost.com/like-thatcher-in-britain-ronald-reagan-was-a-terrible-human-being/