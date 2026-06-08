China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 25 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 1st week of Grain in Ear, Year of the Fire Horse 2026!
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
05-Jun
-- JOTI BRAR on UKRAINE, THE PERFECT IMPERIALIST TERRORIST PROXY
https://www.greanvillepost.com/joti-brar-on-ukraine-the-perfect-imperialist-terrorist-proxy/
05-Jun
-- NATO TRANSITIONS TO A LONG TERM DIRTY WAR AGAINST RUSSIA
https://www.greanvillepost.com/nato-transitions-to-a-long-term-dirty-war-against-russia/
05-Jun
-- Democrats Fuelling Russian Fuel Crisis and Forever War
https://www.greanvillepost.com/democrats-fuelling-russian-fuel-crisis-and-forever-war/
05-Jun
-- America’s Long War on Everybody
https://www.greanvillepost.com/americas-long-war-on-everybody/
05-Jun
-- Iran Takes Its Chances with War / Alastair Crooke
https://www.greanvillepost.com/iran-takes-its-chances-with-war-alastair-crooke/
05-Jun
-- Bashar al-Assad: a nice guy who was framed
https://www.greanvillepost.com/bashar-al-assad-a-nice-guy-who-was-framed/
05-Jun
-- MUST READ—AI bubble warning: Big Tech oligarchs want to steal your retirement funds
https://www.greanvillepost.com/must-read-ai-bubble-warning-big-tech-oligarchs-want-to-steal-your-retirement-funds/
04-Jun
-- US Gives Ukrainian Nazis AI-Guided Drones & Why These Are not Game-Changers
https://www.greanvillepost.com/us-gives-ukrainian-nazis-ai-guided-drones-why-these-are-not-game-changers/
04-Jun
-- Richard Wolff & Michael Hudson: Iran Did the Unthinkable – Trump Left With Nothing
https://www.greanvillepost.com/richard-wolff-michael-hudson-iran-did-the-unthinkable-trump-left-with-nothing/
03-Jun
-- Report: Israelis, WH COORDINATING SMEARS Against “Dissident Right”
https://www.greanvillepost.com/report-israelis-wh-coordinating-smears-against-dissident-right/
03-Jun
-- DUE DISSIDENCE DISPATCHES: Democrats and War Criminals FLOOD NYC For ISRAEL DAY
https://www.greanvillepost.com/due-dissidence-dispatches-democrats-and-war-criminals-flood-nyc-for-israel-day/
03-Jun
-- Trump Between Cuba and Taiwan
https://www.greanvillepost.com/trump-between-cuba-and-taiwan/
02-Jun
-- The US A.I. Bubble Rendezvous With Reality
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/06/02/the-us-a-i-bubble-rendezvous-with-reality/
02-Jun
-- Iran Decides to Take Matters in Hand
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/06/02/iran-decides-to-take-matters-in-hand/
02-Jun
-- Ex-CIA Larry Johnson & Pepe Escobar EXPOSE Iran has become NUCLEAR POWER
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/06/02/ex-cia-escobar-expose-iran-has-become-nuclear-power/
02-Jun
-- Before Mattresses, You Slept on a Rope (Literally) | Bizarre History Documentary
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/06/02/before-mattresses-you-slept-on-a-rope-literally-bizarre-history-documentary/
02-Jun
-- War, No-War–What’s Behind The Trump TACO Tango?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/06/02/war-no-war-whats-behind-the-trump-taco-tango/
02-Jun
-- Trump readies Cuba invasion with phony indictment
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/06/02/trump-readies-cuba-invasion-with-phony-indictment/
02-Jun
-- The Dark Fate of Containers Lost in the Ocean
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/06/02/the-dark-fate-of-containers-lost-in-the-ocean/
01-Jun
-- TACO Monday
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/06/01/taco-monday/
01-Jun
-- Why Monster Waves Can’t Sink Large Ships • How A Garbage Truck ACTUALLY Works
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/06/01/public-service-how-a-garbage-truck-actually-works/
01-Jun
-- Alastair Crooke: Trump’s Iran Moves Worsen US Position
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/06/01/alastair-crooke-trumps-iran-moves-worsen-us-position/
01-Jun
-- US defeat in Iran War will change the world – Now even American hawks admit it!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/06/01/us-defeat-in-iran-war-will-change-the-world-now-even-american-hawks-admit-it/
01-Jun
-- GLENN DIESEN Dispatches: Energy Wars Strategy as the U.S. Economy Is No Longer Competitive
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/06/01/glenn-diesen-dispatches-energy-wars-strategy-as-the-u-s-economy-is-no-longer-competitive/
31-May
-- The World of Lies
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/31/the-world-of-lies/