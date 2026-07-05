China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 20 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 1st week of Slight Heat, Fire Horse 2026!
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
04-Jul
-- ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH: Richard Wolff & Michael Hudson: Iran Just Shattered America’s Strategic Advantage
https://www.greanvillepost.com/absolute-must-watch-richard-wolff-michael-hudson-iran-just-shattered-americas-strategic-advantage/
04-Jul
-- Trump’s Great American State Fair is a Potemkin Village for Rubes
https://www.greanvillepost.com/trumps-great-american-state-fair-is-a-potemkin-village-for-rubes/
04-Jul
-- Trump’s disastrous speech at Mt. Rushmore
https://www.greanvillepost.com/trumps-disastrous-speech-at-mt-rushmore/
04-Jul
-- The Wake
https://www.greanvillepost.com/the-wake/
03-Jul
-- Scott Ritter: Iran SMASHES Trump’s Bluff, Putin’s New War SHOCKS NATO
https://www.greanvillepost.com/scott-ritter-iran-smashes-trumps-bluff-putins-new-war-shocks-nato/
03-Jul
-- Amb. Chas Freeman: Hezbollah Responds Hard to Israel – IDF NOW Prepares for War with Turkey
https://www.greanvillepost.com/amb-chas-freeman-hezbollah-responds-hard-to-israel-idf-now-prepares-for-war-with-turkey/
03-Jul
-- Prof. Ted Postol: “It’s Over”: Israel Faces Total Collapse if War Escalates
https://www.greanvillepost.com/prof-ted-postol-its-over-israel-faces-total-collapse-if-war-escalates/
02-Jul
-- Europe Continues Self-Harming
https://www.greanvillepost.com/europe-continues-self-harming/
02-Jul
-- Why the US Lost More Than a War Against Iran | Radhika Desai
https://www.greanvillepost.com/why-the-us-lost-more-than-a-war-against-iran-radhika-desai/
01-Jul
-- IMPERIALISM: DECADENT & DOOMED W/JOTI BRAR EP 58 – EU GOVERNMENTS FIGHT THE PEOPLE WHO OPPOSE WAR
https://www.greanvillepost.com/imperialism-decadent-doomed-w-joti-brar-ep-58-eu-governments-fight-the-people-who-oppose-war/
01-Jul
-- The REAL reason the US fears China
https://www.greanvillepost.com/the-real-reason-the-us-fears-china/
30-Jun
-- Alexander Mercouris: A New Putin? From Diplomacy to War
https://www.greanvillepost.com/alexander-mercouris-a-new-putin-from-diplomacy-to-war/
30-Jun
-- PATRIOT MISSILES FAIL MISERABLY, Here’s the Video Evidence /MIT Prof Ted Postol
https://www.greanvillepost.com/patriot-missiles-fail-miserably-heres-the-video-evidence-mit-prof-ted-postol/
30-Jun
-- Class War Is Bipartisan
https://www.greanvillepost.com/class-war-is-bipartisan/
30-Jun
-- Trump Turns from TACO to TITS
https://www.greanvillepost.com/trump-turns-from-taco-to-tits-2/
29-Jun
-- The Horrors of Early Dickensian Capitalism
https://www.greanvillepost.com/the-horrors-of-early-dickensian-capitalism/
28-Jun
-- End of Empire: A Report to America
https://www.greanvillepost.com/end-of-empire-a-report-to-america/
28-Jun
-- How Russia is Responding to New Ukrainian ‘Drone Threat’ to Cut Crimean Corridor
https://www.greanvillepost.com/how-russia-is-responding-to-new-ukrainian-drone-threat-to-cut-crimean-corridor/