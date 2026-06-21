China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 22 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 1st week of Summer Solsti, Fire Horse 2026!
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
20-Jun
-- Memo of Misunderstanding
https://www.greanvillepost.com/memo-of-misunderstanding/
20-Jun
-- Iran Defeated The US Empire. What Happens Next? Michael Hudson and Radhika Desai
https://www.greanvillepost.com/iran-defeated-the-us-empire-what-happens-next-michael-hudson-and-radhika-desai/
20-Jun
-- Victorious Iran, Fragile MOU, European Money to Ukraine, Russia Still Advancing.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/victorious-iran-fragile-mou-european-money-to-ukraine-russia-still-advancing/
20-Jun
-- Peter Thiel’s SECRET SOCIETY Revealed in New Doc Leaks!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/peter-thiels-secret-society-revealed-in-new-doc-leaks/
19-Jun
-- Versailles Forsooth: Trump Trumped, Moscow Jinxed, Israel Jilted
https://www.greanvillepost.com/versailles-forsooth-trump-trumped-moscow-jinxed-israel-jilted/
19-Jun
-- Unsung Heroes: Eugene Jacques Bullard
https://www.greanvillepost.com/unsung-heroes-eugene-jacques-bullard/
18-Jun
-- US-Iran “MOU” Sets Stage for Renewed US Siege
https://www.greanvillepost.com/us-iran-mou-sets-stage-for-renewed-us-siege/
18-Jun
-- Lt. Col. Anthony Aguilar: IDF Orders Massive Khiam (Lebanon) Withdrawal
https://www.greanvillepost.com/lt-col-anthony-aguilar-idf-orders-massive-khiam-lebanon-withdrawal/
18-Jun
-- DUE DISSIDENCE DISPATCH: Israel-Firsters Meltdown over Iran Deal / Circus Comes to Town
https://www.greanvillepost.com/due-dissidence-dispatch-israel-firsters-meltdown-over-iran-deal-circus-comes-to-town/
18-Jun
-- Richard Wolff /TRUMP CAVES: The Era of American Dominance is OVER
https://www.greanvillepost.com/richard-wolff-trump-caves-the-era-of-american-dominance-is-over/
18-Jun
-- Conquering the impossible? How China Built an Impossible Highway on Vertical Cliffs
https://www.greanvillepost.com/conquering-the-impossible-how-china-built-an-impossible-highway-on-vertical-cliffs/
17-Jun
-- US losing, Russia winning
https://www.greanvillepost.com/us-losing-russia-winning/
17-Jun
-- Up Tempo on the Gulf, Down Tempo on Ukraine
https://www.greanvillepost.com/up-tempo-on-the-gulf-down-tempo-on-ukraine/
17-Jun
-- TOTAL MELTDOWN: Israel going nuts over the Trump-endorsed MoU
https://www.greanvillepost.com/total-meltdown-israel-going-nuts-over-the-trump-endorsed-mou/
17-Jun
-- LOSER
https://www.greanvillepost.com/loser/
17-Jun
-- REPOSTED: The Crusades of the Virtuous
https://www.greanvillepost.com/the-crusades-of-the-virtuous/
16-Jun
-- Díaz-Canel on the situation in Cuba
https://www.greanvillepost.com/diaz-canel-on-the-situation-in-cuba/
15-Jun
-- How The Western Financial System Got Here
https://www.greanvillepost.com/how-the-western-financial-system-got-here/
15-Jun
-- Another Path to Fusion: Interview with China’s Hanhai Juneneng Founder Xiang Jiang
https://www.greanvillepost.com/another-path-to-fusion-interview-with-chinas-hanhai-juneneng-founder-xiang-jiang/
15-Jun
-- The Iran-US Deal at a Glance
https://www.greanvillepost.com/the-iran-us-deal-at-a-glance/
14-Jun
-- How China Protects Individual Rights Better Than Any Country In the Supposed Democratic Free World
https://www.greanvillepost.com/how-china-protects-individual-rights-better-than-any-country-in-the-supposed-democratic-free-world/
14-Jun
-- From Shaman to Heroes, From Prophets to Traders: Alexander Dugin’s A Russian Eurasian Perspective on Ethnogenesis
https://www.greanvillepost.com/from-shaman-to-heroes-from-prophets-to-traders-alexander-dugins-a-russian-eurasian-perspective-on-ethnogenesis/