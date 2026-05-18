China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 28 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate Week #2 of Summer in Chinese Year of the Red Fire Horse!
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
16-May
-- Scott Ritter: Russia will Soon Expand War by Striking EUROPE
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/16/scott-ritter-russia-will-soon-expand-war-by-striking-europe/
16-May
-- Is Germany Helping to DEPORT Ukrainian Men to the Front Lines? Glenn Greenwald
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/16/is-germany-helping-to-deport-ukrainian-men-to-the-front-lines-glenn-greenwald/
16-May
-- World’s Hottest Country Begs Communists For Deal
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/16/worlds-hottest-country-begs-communists-for-deal/
15-May
-- Prof. Glenn Diesen : Trump in China: What Can He Accomplish?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/15/prof-glenn-diesen-trump-in-china-what-can-he-accomplish/
15-May
-- Dialogue Works Super Dossier} Richard Wolff & Michael Hudson: America’s Grip Is Gone – Here’s What Iran, Russia & China Did
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/15/dialogue-works-super-dossier-richard-wolff-michael-hudson-americas-grip-is-gone-heres-what-iran-russia-china-did/
12-May
-- The Paradigm Shift Of War: America’s Loss (Part I)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/12/the-paradigm-shift-of-war-americas-loss-part-i/
10-May
-- MUST WATCH: Prof. Ted Postol Explains Iran’s Nuclear Position
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/10/must-watch-prof-ted-postol-explains-irans-nuclear-position/
10-May
-- America’s Suicide Pact
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/10/americas-suicide-pact/
10-May
-- Hollywood Zionists SABOTAGED Hind Rajab Film’s Oscar Campaign
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/10/hollywood-zionists-sabotaged-hind-rajab-films-oscar-campaign/
10-May
-- The US War Machine Underwhelms – Part 2 in a series
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/10/the-us-war-machine-underwhelms-part-2-in-a-series/
10-May
-- The US War Machine Underwhelms — Part 1 (in a series)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/10/the-us-war-machine-underwhelms-part-1-in-a-series/
9-May
-- ZIO-MELTDOWN Prompts College APOLOGY Over Pro-Palestine Speech
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/09/zio-meltdown-prompts-college-apology-over-pro-palestine-speech/
9-May
-- What’s (Not) Happening With Iran?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/09/whats-not-happening-with-iran/
7-May
-- More bang for the buck
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/07/more-bang-for-the-buck/
6-May
-- Col. Larry Wilkerson: Iran ROCKS Two U.S. Destroyers – 30 Refueling Jets Airborne! WAR IS HERE
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/06/col-larry-wilkerson-iran-rocks-two-u-s-destroyers-30-refueling-jets-airborne-war-is-here/
6-May
-- The US War for Energy Dominance Seeks Dominance Over Europe and Asia
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/06/the-us-war-for-energy-dominance-seeks-dominance-over-europe-and-asia/
6-May
-- Iran DOWNS KC-135 Squadron, Forces Trump to CANCEL ‘Project Freedom’ | Elijah Magnier
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/06/iran-downs-kc-135-squadron-forces-trump-to-cancel-project-freedom-elijah-magnier/
6-May
-- TO IDENTIFY A DUCK
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/06/to-identify-a-duck/
6-May
-- Violence, Revolution, and Structural Change in Latin America (Revised and expanded)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/06/violence-revolution-and-structural-change-in-latin-america/
5-May
-- Iran Now Striking Gulf States as US Plans Ground Invasion w/ Prof. Mohammad Marandi
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/05/iran-now-striking-gulf-states-as-us-plans-ground-invasion-w-prof-mohammad-marandi/
5-May
-- Larry Johnson : Troops on the move! Is the US Empire about to strike?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/05/larry-johnson-troops-on-the-move-is-the-us-empire-about-to-strike/
4-May
-- Patrick Lawrence: Trump’s Trap, Trump’s Sanity
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/04/patrick-lawrence-trumps-trap-trumps-sanity/
3-May
-- A Personal Journey Through Neoliberalism
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/03/a-personal-journey-through-neoliberalism/
3-May
-- The Undercard
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/03/the-undercard/
3-May
-- MASTERCLASS: Garland and Joti Brar disentangle the fraudulence of bourgeois democracy
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/03/masterclass-garland-and-joti-brar-disentangle-the-fraudulence-of-bourgeois-democracy/
3-May
-- Everything We Don’t Need to Know, and A Few We Do
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/03/everything-we-dont-need-to-know-and-a-few-we-do/
2-May
-- Trump Moves Closer to Final ‘Blowout’ Hail-Mary Against Iran, as Outlets Report Total US Regional Wipeout
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/02/test-bare/
1-May
-- Days Of Infamy
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/05/01/days-of-infamy/