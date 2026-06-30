China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 20 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate the 2nd week of Summer Solstice, Fire Horse 2026!
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
27-Jun
-- The New Scramble for Africa: Setting the Stage
https://www.greanvillepost.com/the-new-scramble-for-africa-setting-the-stage/
27-Jun
-- Will Jolani stand down or is the Syrian strike force poised to enter Lebanon?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/will-jolani-stand-down-or-is-the-syrian-strike-force-poised-to-enter-lebanon/
27-Jun
-- Does Larry Johnson read News Forensics?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/does-larry-johnson-read-news-forensics/
27-Jun
-- ‘Rubbing out any trace of existence’ in Gaza
https://www.greanvillepost.com/rubbing-out-any-trace-of-existence-in-gaza/
26-Jun
-- More War Now, or Would Sir Rather Wait?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/more-war-now-or-would-sir-rather-wait/
25-Jun
-- Why 432 Park Avenue and Millennium Tower are Sinking Faster
https://www.greanvillepost.com/why-432-park-avenue-and-millennium-tower-are-sinking-faster/
25-Jun
-- Ignored History: The Battleship Yamato
https://www.greanvillepost.com/ignored-history-the-battleship-yamato/
24-Jun
-- Losing Latin America (2)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/losing-latin-america-2/
23-Jun
-- Putin the Silovik
https://www.greanvillepost.com/putin-the-silovik/
23-Jun
-- Cuba adopts emergency measures
https://www.greanvillepost.com/cuba-adopts-emergency-measures/
23-Jun
-- AMB Chas Freeman : Should Iran Trust Trump? (Silly question!)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/amb-chas-freeman-should-iran-trust-trump-silly-question/
23-Jun
-- Gustavo Petro: Israel Stole Colombia’s Presidential Election
https://www.greanvillepost.com/gustavo-petro-israel-stole-colombias-presidential-election/
23-Jun
-- Are the US and Israel really fighting? Or is something bigger happening?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/are-the-us-and-israel-really-fighting-or-is-something-bigger-happening/
22-Jun
-- How This Is The Worst World Cup Already
https://www.greanvillepost.com/how-this-is-the-worst-world-cup-already/
22-Jun
-- Wondrous Seahorses Are Threatened
https://www.greanvillepost.com/wondrous-seahorses-are-threatened/
22-Jun
-- Seyed M. Marandi & Larry Johnson: Iran Demands Lebanon Withdrawal as U.S. Pushes for Open Hormuz
https://www.greanvillepost.com/seyed-m-marandi-larry-johnson-iran-demands-lebanon-withdrawal-as-u-s-pushes-for-open-hormuz/
22-Jun
-- Alastair Crooke: An Irreversible Blow to Israel
https://www.greanvillepost.com/alastair-crooke-an-irreversible-blow-to-israel/
22-Jun
-- Can China Resist the Temptation of Empire?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/can-china-resist-the-temptation-of-empire/
22-Jun
-- Trump and the Iran Deal – Another Programmed Deception
https://www.greanvillepost.com/trump-and-the-iran-deal-another-programmed-deception/
22-Jun
-- A President and His Troops Save Nation.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/a-president-and-his-troops-save-nation/