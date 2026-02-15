China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 15 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate this first week of Chinese Year of the Male-Red-Fire Horse!
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the Talmud-Tanakh West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
14-Feb
-- The US government is trying to starve millions of people
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/02/14/the-us-government-is-trying-to-starve-millions-of-people/
14-Feb
-- GARLAND’S DISPATCHES: PERFIDIOUS ALBION EPISODE IX – EPSTEIN’S PURPOSE – THE CITY OF LONDON’S STRATEGIC FINANCIAL ASSET
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/02/14/garlands-dispatches-perfidious-albion-episode-ix-epsteins-purpose-the-city-of-londons-strategic-financial-asset/
12-Feb
-- Russia Sees Through US “Diplomacy” and Washington’s Continued Pursuit of Global Domination
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/02/12/russia-sees-through-us-diplomacy-and-washingtons-continued-pursuit-of-global-domination/
12-Feb
-- War weather?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/02/12/war-weather/
12-Feb
-- Richard D. Wolff & Michael Hudson: Is Trump Killing American Capitalism? The 2026 Economic Breakdown
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/02/12/richard-d-wolff-michael-hudson-is-trump-killing-american-capitalism-the-2026-economic-breakdown/
12-Feb
-- Was Epstein Recruiter Daniel Siad Working For Israel?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/02/12/was-epstein-recruiter-daniel-siad-working-for-israel/
11-Feb
-- THE PRINCE OF DORKNESS
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/02/11/the-prince-of-dorkness/
11-Feb
-- How Michael Parenti EXPOSED Chomsky As A Fraud! w/ Christian Parenti
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/02/11/how-michael-parenti-exposed-chomsky-as-a-fraud-w-christian-parenti/
10-Feb
-- Pepe Escobar: Iran Forces US Navy to RETREAT, Trump in SHOCK as Russia & BRICS Step In
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/02/10/pepe-escobar-iran-forces-us-navy-to-retreat-trump-in-shock-as-russia-brics-step-in/
10-Feb
-- JUDGE NAP DISPATCH—AMB. Chas Freeman : What Netanyahu Wants
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/02/10/judge-nap-dispatch-amb-chas-freeman-what-netanyahu-wants/
10-Feb
-- TRUMP CAUGHT IN THE IRAN TRAP – W/DR JIM KAVANAGH
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/02/10/trump-caught-in-the-iran-trap-w-dr-jim-kavanagh/
09-Feb
-- Elina’s Dispatches: Managed Outrage Under Capitalism • Criminal US Sanctions
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/02/09/elinas-dispatches-managed-outrage-under-capitalism-criminal-us-sanctions/
09-Feb
-- China Getting Real With Iran At Last?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/02/09/china-getting-real-with-iran-at-last/
07-Feb
-- DIALOGUE WORKS DISPATCHES—Richard D. Wolff & Michael Hudson: Warning Signs—The U.S. Is Losing on Every Front
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/02/07/dialogue-works-dispatches-richard-d-wolff-michael-hudson-warning-signs-the-u-s-is-losing-on-every-front/
07-Feb
-- Xi Jinping: A Destroyer of Corruption, Privilege, and Inequality
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/02/07/xi-jinping-a-destroyer-of-corruption-privilege-and-inequality/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…