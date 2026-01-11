China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 41 articles, podcasts and videos to start the New Year of the Horse 2026, for your watching, reading, sanity and existential survival.
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
10-Jan
-- From Venezuela to Iran: How US actions prompt a re‑examination of Syria, explained by Prof. Marandi
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/10/from-venezuela-to-iran-how-us-actions-prompt-a-re-examination-of-syria-explained-by-prof-marandi/
10-Jan
-- CHINESE ARE OFFERING UNCAPPED SALARIES + SERIOUS R&D MONEY FOR PHDS IN CHIPMAKING.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/10/chinese-are-offering-uncapped-salaries-serious-rd-money-for-phds-in-chipmaking-live-and-work-in-the-cleanest-safest-nicest-place-on-earth/
10-Jan
-- ICE Is Okay With Renee Good’s Killing
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/10/ice-is-okay-with-renee-goods-killing/
10-Jan
-- Brian BERLETIC Dispatch: US Media Admits CIA Attacking Russia During “Peace” Talks
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/10/brian-berletic-dispatch-us-media-admits-cia-attacking-russia-during-peace-talks/
10-Jan
-- INTERVIEW w. Anya Parampil: Treason in the camp
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/10/interview-w-anya-parampil-treason-in-the-camp/
10-Jan
-- Garland Nixon’s Masterclass: PERFIDIOUS ALBION EPISODE III -BRITISH ORGANIZE SHIFT TO VENEZUELA/RUSSIAN TANKERS
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/10/garland-nixons-masterclass-perfidious-albion-episode-iii-british-organize-shift-to-venezuela-russian-tankers/
10-Jan
-- Scott Ritter: Russia All in to Confront the Worst-Case Scenario
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/10/scott-ritter-russia-all-in-to-confront-the-worst-case-scenario/
10-Jan
-- U.S. Tanker War TRIGGERS WW3: Russia & Venezuela Strike Back at Trump
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/10/u-s-tanker-war-triggers-ww3-russia-venezuela-strike-back-at-trump/
09-Jan
-- Imperial supremacism, stunning corruption, and massive imbecility push the world over into nuclear CATASTROPHE
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/09/imperial-supremacism-stunning-corruption-and-massive-imbecility-push-the-world-over-into-nuclear-catastrophe/
09-Jan
-- Does Trump really understand what heavy crude is all about?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/09/does-trump-really-understand-what-heavy-crude-is-all-about/
09-Jan
-- Trump’s Plan Serves U.S. Armaments and Oil Billionaires, Harms All Else
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/09/trumps-plan-serves-u-s-armaments-and-oil-billionaires-harms-all-else/
09-Jan
-- Murder Inc.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/09/murder-inc/
07-Jan
-- The international dictator Trump demands all nations capitulate.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/07/eric-zuesse/
07-Jan
-- Did Trump steal Venezuela in order to use its oil to pay U.S. government’s debts?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/07/did-trump-steal-venezuela-in-order-to-use-its-oil-to-pay-u-s-governments-debts-2/
07-Jan
-- Big Surprise: Legal Story Changes as Maduro Brought to Court
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/07/big-surprise-legal-story-changes-as-maduro-brought-to-court/
06-Jan
-- Elina Xenophontos explains: Why has Trump abandoned regime change in Venezuela?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/06/elina-xenophontos-explains-why-has-trump-abandoned-regime-change-in-venezuela/
05-Jan
-- FOR THE RECORD: ABC World News Tonight with David Muir Full Broadcast – Jan. 4, 2026
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/05/for-the-record-abc-world-news-tonight-with-david-muir-full-broadcast-jan-4-2026/
04-Jan
-- Diaspora Gusanos celebrate the (momentary) imperialist victory over Bolivarian revolution
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/04/diaspora-gusanos-celebrate-the-momentary-imperialist-victory-over-bolivarian-revolution/
04-Jan
-- LARRY C JOHNSON & SCOTT RITTER – US KIDNAPS VENEZUELAN PRESIDENT FOR THE 2ND TIME
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/04/larry-c-johnson-scott-ritter-us-kidnaps-venezuelan-president-for-the-2nd-time/
04-Jan
-- Trump: bombing and hijacking
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/04/trump-bombing-and-hijacking/
04-Jan
-- Trump: the Sadim Touch
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/04/trump-the-sadim-touch/
04-Jan
-- Did Trump steal Venezuela in order to use its oil to pay U.S. government’s debts?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/04/did-trump-steal-venezuela-in-order-to-use-its-oil-to-pay-u-s-governments-debts/
04-Jan
-- Russia’s Dark Sage
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/04/russias-dark-sage/
03-Jan
-- Julian Macfarlane’s dispatches: Trump: Lawless
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/julian-macfarlanes-dispatches-trump-lawless/
03-Jan
-- Trump BOMBS Venezuela, U.S KIDNAPS Maduro as New War Erupts
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/trump-bombs-venezuela-u-s-kidnaps-maduro-as-new-war-erupts/
03-Jan
-- Trump’s Venezuelan Coup: Criminal Attacks by a Criminal Empire
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/trumps-venezuelan-coup-criminal-attacks-by-a-criminal-empire/
03-Jan
-- Viva Simon Bolivar!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/viva-simon-bolivar/
03-Jan
-- As the hegemon sows misery around the globe, China pushes green energy.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/as-the-hegemon-sows-misery-around-the-globe-china-pushes-green-energy/
03-Jan
-- The US Is An Evil Empire and Always Was. Venezuela Proves It
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/the-us-is-an-evil-empire-and-always-was-venezuela-proves-it/
03-Jan
-- REPORTS – DONALD J BUSH-OBAMA-BIDEN-TRUMPANYAHU KIDNAPS VENEZUELAN PRESIDENT
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/reports-donald-j-bush-obama-biden-trumpanyahu-kidnaps-venezuelan-president/
03-Jan
-- Venezuela Attacks U.S.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/venezuela-attacks-u-s/
03-Jan
-- Yes, the CIA is Lying About the Drone Attack on Putin
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/yes-the-cia-is-lying-about-the-drone-attack-on-putin/
03-Jan
-- What Russia Could Do
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/what-russia-could-do/
02-Jan
-- The semi-submerged donnybrook between Tucker Carlson and Zionism may fracture the Trumpian legions
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/02/the-semi-submerged-donnybrook-between-tucker-carlson-and-zionism-may-fracture-the-trumpian-legions/
02-Jan
-- Richard D. Wolff & Michael Hudson: The EU Just Crossed the Line — There’s No Coming Back
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/02/richard-d-wolff-michael-hudson-the-eu-just-crossed-the-line-theres-no-coming-back/
02-Jan
-- America Underestimates the Difficulty of Bringing Manufacturing Back
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/02/america-underestimates-the-difficulty-of-bringing-manufacturing-back/
01-Jan
-- Honoring The BIGGEST HACKS Of 2025
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/01/honoring-the-biggest-hacks-of-2025/
01-Jan
-- What Will 2026 Bring, The Eye Of The Storm?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/01/roger-boyd/
01-Jan
-- Critical Materials: A Strategic Analysis
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/01/critical-materials-a-strategic-analysis/
01-Jan
-- Internet GOES NUTS Mocking “Grieving Widow” Erika Kirk!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/01/internet-goes-nuts-mocking-grieving-widow-erika-kirk/
01-Jan
-- Russia is Treating the Latest Drone Attack on the Putin Residence as Something More Sinister Than Just Another Terrorist Attack
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/01/russia-is-treating-the-latest-drone-attack-on-the-putin-residence-as-something-more-sinister-than-just-another-terrorist-attack/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…