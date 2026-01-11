10-Jan

-- From Venezuela to Iran: How US actions prompt a re‑examination of Syria, explained by Prof. Marandi

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/10/from-venezuela-to-iran-how-us-actions-prompt-a-re-examination-of-syria-explained-by-prof-marandi/

10-Jan

-- CHINESE ARE OFFERING UNCAPPED SALARIES + SERIOUS R&D MONEY FOR PHDS IN CHIPMAKING.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/10/chinese-are-offering-uncapped-salaries-serious-rd-money-for-phds-in-chipmaking-live-and-work-in-the-cleanest-safest-nicest-place-on-earth/

10-Jan

-- ICE Is Okay With Renee Good’s Killing

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/10/ice-is-okay-with-renee-goods-killing/

10-Jan

-- Brian BERLETIC Dispatch: US Media Admits CIA Attacking Russia During “Peace” Talks

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/10/brian-berletic-dispatch-us-media-admits-cia-attacking-russia-during-peace-talks/

10-Jan

-- INTERVIEW w. Anya Parampil: Treason in the camp

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/10/interview-w-anya-parampil-treason-in-the-camp/

10-Jan

-- Garland Nixon’s Masterclass: PERFIDIOUS ALBION EPISODE III -BRITISH ORGANIZE SHIFT TO VENEZUELA/RUSSIAN TANKERS

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/10/garland-nixons-masterclass-perfidious-albion-episode-iii-british-organize-shift-to-venezuela-russian-tankers/

10-Jan

-- Scott Ritter: Russia All in to Confront the Worst-Case Scenario

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/10/scott-ritter-russia-all-in-to-confront-the-worst-case-scenario/

10-Jan

-- U.S. Tanker War TRIGGERS WW3: Russia & Venezuela Strike Back at Trump

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/10/u-s-tanker-war-triggers-ww3-russia-venezuela-strike-back-at-trump/

09-Jan

-- Imperial supremacism, stunning corruption, and massive imbecility push the world over into nuclear CATASTROPHE

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/09/imperial-supremacism-stunning-corruption-and-massive-imbecility-push-the-world-over-into-nuclear-catastrophe/

09-Jan

-- Does Trump really understand what heavy crude is all about?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/09/does-trump-really-understand-what-heavy-crude-is-all-about/

09-Jan

-- Trump’s Plan Serves U.S. Armaments and Oil Billionaires, Harms All Else

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/09/trumps-plan-serves-u-s-armaments-and-oil-billionaires-harms-all-else/

09-Jan

-- Murder Inc.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/09/murder-inc/

07-Jan

-- The international dictator Trump demands all nations capitulate.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/07/eric-zuesse/

07-Jan

-- Did Trump steal Venezuela in order to use its oil to pay U.S. government’s debts?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/07/did-trump-steal-venezuela-in-order-to-use-its-oil-to-pay-u-s-governments-debts-2/

07-Jan

-- Big Surprise: Legal Story Changes as Maduro Brought to Court

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/07/big-surprise-legal-story-changes-as-maduro-brought-to-court/

06-Jan

-- Elina Xenophontos explains: Why has Trump abandoned regime change in Venezuela?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/06/elina-xenophontos-explains-why-has-trump-abandoned-regime-change-in-venezuela/

05-Jan

-- FOR THE RECORD: ABC World News Tonight with David Muir Full Broadcast – Jan. 4, 2026

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/05/for-the-record-abc-world-news-tonight-with-david-muir-full-broadcast-jan-4-2026/

04-Jan

-- Diaspora Gusanos celebrate the (momentary) imperialist victory over Bolivarian revolution

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/04/diaspora-gusanos-celebrate-the-momentary-imperialist-victory-over-bolivarian-revolution/

04-Jan

-- LARRY C JOHNSON & SCOTT RITTER – US KIDNAPS VENEZUELAN PRESIDENT FOR THE 2ND TIME

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/04/larry-c-johnson-scott-ritter-us-kidnaps-venezuelan-president-for-the-2nd-time/

04-Jan

-- Trump: bombing and hijacking

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/04/trump-bombing-and-hijacking/

04-Jan

-- Trump: the Sadim Touch

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/04/trump-the-sadim-touch/

04-Jan

-- Did Trump steal Venezuela in order to use its oil to pay U.S. government’s debts?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/04/did-trump-steal-venezuela-in-order-to-use-its-oil-to-pay-u-s-governments-debts/

04-Jan

-- Russia’s Dark Sage

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/04/russias-dark-sage/

03-Jan

-- Julian Macfarlane’s dispatches: Trump: Lawless

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/julian-macfarlanes-dispatches-trump-lawless/

03-Jan

-- Trump BOMBS Venezuela, U.S KIDNAPS Maduro as New War Erupts

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/trump-bombs-venezuela-u-s-kidnaps-maduro-as-new-war-erupts/

03-Jan

-- Trump’s Venezuelan Coup: Criminal Attacks by a Criminal Empire

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/trumps-venezuelan-coup-criminal-attacks-by-a-criminal-empire/

03-Jan

-- Viva Simon Bolivar!

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/viva-simon-bolivar/

03-Jan

-- As the hegemon sows misery around the globe, China pushes green energy.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/as-the-hegemon-sows-misery-around-the-globe-china-pushes-green-energy/

03-Jan

-- The US Is An Evil Empire and Always Was. Venezuela Proves It

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/the-us-is-an-evil-empire-and-always-was-venezuela-proves-it/

03-Jan

-- REPORTS – DONALD J BUSH-OBAMA-BIDEN-TRUMPANYAHU KIDNAPS VENEZUELAN PRESIDENT

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/reports-donald-j-bush-obama-biden-trumpanyahu-kidnaps-venezuelan-president/

03-Jan

-- Venezuela Attacks U.S.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/venezuela-attacks-u-s/

03-Jan

-- Yes, the CIA is Lying About the Drone Attack on Putin

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/yes-the-cia-is-lying-about-the-drone-attack-on-putin/

03-Jan

-- What Russia Could Do

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/03/what-russia-could-do/

02-Jan

-- The semi-submerged donnybrook between Tucker Carlson and Zionism may fracture the Trumpian legions

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/02/the-semi-submerged-donnybrook-between-tucker-carlson-and-zionism-may-fracture-the-trumpian-legions/

02-Jan

-- Richard D. Wolff & Michael Hudson: The EU Just Crossed the Line — There’s No Coming Back

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/02/richard-d-wolff-michael-hudson-the-eu-just-crossed-the-line-theres-no-coming-back/

02-Jan

-- America Underestimates the Difficulty of Bringing Manufacturing Back

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/02/america-underestimates-the-difficulty-of-bringing-manufacturing-back/

01-Jan

-- Honoring The BIGGEST HACKS Of 2025

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/01/honoring-the-biggest-hacks-of-2025/

01-Jan

-- What Will 2026 Bring, The Eye Of The Storm?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/01/roger-boyd/

01-Jan

-- Critical Materials: A Strategic Analysis

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/01/critical-materials-a-strategic-analysis/

01-Jan

-- Internet GOES NUTS Mocking “Grieving Widow” Erika Kirk!

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/01/internet-goes-nuts-mocking-grieving-widow-erika-kirk/

01-Jan

-- Russia is Treating the Latest Drone Attack on the Putin Residence as Something More Sinister Than Just Another Terrorist Attack

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2026/01/01/russia-is-treating-the-latest-drone-attack-on-the-putin-residence-as-something-more-sinister-than-just-another-terrorist-attack/

