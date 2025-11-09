08-Nov

-- Conde Nast, Paramount Cut Jobs—and Political Dissent

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/08/conde-nast-paramount-cut-jobs-and-political-dissent/

08-Nov

-- IS MAMDANI JUST ANOTHER BERNIE? YOU BET!

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/08/is-mamdani-just-another-bernie-you-bet/

07-Nov

-- ‘It’s simply common sense!’: Justice Thomas grills Dem lawyer in SC clash over Trump tariff legality

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/07/its-simply-common-sense-justice-thomas-grills-dem-lawyer-in-sc-clash-over-trump-tariff-legality/

07-Nov

-- Russian Security Council Discusses Trump’s Vow to Test Nukes

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/07/russian-security-council-discusses-trumps-vow-to-test-nukes/

06-Nov

-- Laith Marouf: Hezbollah Ready for the Biggest Defensive Battle Israel Has Ever Seen

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/06/laith-marouf-hezbollah-ready-for-the-biggest-defensive-battle-israel-has-ever-seen/

06-Nov

-- Russia’s Naval Power Arrives — Venezuela Faces U.S. Pressure Head-On | Prof. John Mearsheimer

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/06/russias-naval-power-arrives-venezuela-faces-u-s-pressure-head-on-prof-john-mearsheimer/

05-Nov

-- Donald Trump’s extended 60 Minutes interview

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/05/donald-trumps-extended-60-minutes-interview/

05-Nov

-- IT’S THE OILCONOMY, STUPID Part 4 : A DIALECTICAL COMPARISON BETWEEN THE GEOPOLITICAL SYSTEMS OF CHINA AND USA

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/05/its-the-oilconomy-stupid-part-4-a-dialectical-comparison-between-the-geopolitical-systems-of-china-and-usa/

05-Nov

-- Max Blumenthal: Venezuela Invasion – A Predictable Disaster

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/05/max-blumenthal-venezuela-invasion-a-predictable-disaster/

05-Nov

-- Sine Die

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/05/sine-die/

05-Nov

-- Zohran Mamdani and the New York City Mayor’s Race /// The Shutdown and Neverending Hostility to the Welfare State

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/05/zohran-mamdani-and-the-new-york-city-mayors-race-the-shutdown-and-neverending-hostility-to-the-welfare-state/

05-Nov

-- THE INDISPENSABLE ROLE OF ENERGY IN ECONOMIES or: ENERGY PHYSICS FOR THE AVERAGE IDIOT

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/05/the-indispensable-role-of-energy-in-economies-or-energy-physics-for-the-average-idiot/

04-Nov

-- Vijay Prashad: Gen Z Uprisings in the Global South

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/04/vijay-prashad-gen-z-uprisings-in-the-global-south/

04-Nov

-- Trump: Sincerity and Verisimilitude

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/04/trump-sincerity-and-verisimilitude/

03-Nov

-- Scientists have a dire new warning about the state of the planet

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/03/scientists-have-a-dire-new-warning-about-the-state-of-the-planet/

02-Nov

-- Trump FOLDS to China, MASSIVE US Strike on Venezuela ‘Hours Away’

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/02/trump-folds-to-china-massive-us-strike-on-venezuela-hours-away/

02-Nov

-- It’s ALL BLOWING UP — Iran & Russia Vow to WIPE OUT Any Attack! | Scott Ritter & Andrei Martyanov

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/02/its-all-blowing-up-iran-russia-vow-to-wipe-out-any-attack-scott-ritter-andrei-martyanov/

