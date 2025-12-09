China Writer Patrice Greanville is on fire with 20 articles, podcasts and videos for your week of watching, reading, sanity and existential survival. That's three a day, so time to get smart!
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
06-Dec
-- The Hillary Curse is Still Around—Now She’s Shilling Openly for Israel
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/06/the-hillary-curse-is-still-around-now-shes-shilling-for-israel/
05-Dec
-- ‘Massive privatization’: María Corina Machado offers to sell $1.7 trillion of Venezuela’s assets to US corporations
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/05/massive-privatization-maria-corina-machado-offers-to-sell-1-7-trillion-of-venezuelas-assets-to-us-corporations/
05-Dec
-- Why MAGA Is Not Working Class: An Interview with John Bellamy Foster
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/05/why-maga-is-not-working-class-an-interview-with-john-bellamy-foster/
04-Dec
-- MUST WATCH DISCUSSION: TPUSA HITS BACK at Candace, Rogan Beckons AI JESUS, Hillary at UNHINGED Israel Hayom Conference
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/04/must-watch-discussion-tpusa-hits-back-at-candace-rogan-beckons-ai-jesus-hillary-at-unhinged-israel-hayom-conference/
04-Dec
-- Richard D. Wolff & Michael Hudson: Where the US and the Collective West are really going
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/04/richard-d-wolff-michael-hudson-where-the-us-and-the-collective-west-are-really-going/
04-Dec
-- All wars are economic
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/04/all-wars-are-economic/
03-Dec
-- CHINA vs INDIA Railways: JAW-DROPPING
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/03/china-vs-india-railways-jaw-dropping-%e5%85%b3%e6%b3%a8%e4%b8%ad%e5%9b%bd/
03-Dec
-- Trump’s cynical narcoterrorism pretext to attack Venezuela is getting waylaid by war crimes accusations
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/03/trumps-cynical-narcoterrorism-pretext-to-attack-venezuela-is-getting-waylaid-by-war-crimes-accusations/
03-Dec
-- Life in China vs. life in America – The TRUTH about the most HATED country in the world!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/03/life-in-china-vs-life-in-america-the-truth-about-the-most-hated-country-in-the-world/
03-Dec
-- Is India On Track To Be A Great Power? Political Scientist John Mearsheimer thinks it’s possible. | India China Relations
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/03/is-india-on-track-to-be-a-great-power-political-scientist-john-mearsheimer-thinks-its-possible-india-china-relations/
02-Dec
-- Israeli Students GUSH Over Far-Right War Criminal Bezalel Smotrich
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/02/israeli-students-gush-over-far-right-war-criminal-bezalel-smotrich/
02-Dec
-- JAYANT BHANDARI } India: It’s Worse Than You Think
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/02/jayant-bhandari-india-its-worse-than-you-think/
01-Dec
-- Did Putin save the world?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/01/did-putin-save-the-world/
01-Dec
-- New US “Peace” Proposal is “Minsk 3.0” Repackaged (Yet Again
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/01/new-us-peace-proposal-is-minsk-3-0-repackaged-yet-again/
01-Dec
-- A Letter from Hezbollah to Pope Leo XIV
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/01/a-letter-from-hezbollah-to-pope-leo-xiv/
30-Nov
-- Stealth Bombers and Bunker Busters
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/30/stealth-bombers-and-bunker-busters/
30-Nov
-- BRICS and Nuclear War
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/30/brics-and-nuclear-war/
30-Nov
-- VIEWPOINTS: The Russian Regret
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/30/viewpoints-the-russian-regret/
30-Nov
-- The Myth of India Becoming the Next China
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/30/the-myth-of-india-becoming-the-next-china/
30-Nov
-- CIA Just ATTACKED America: The Truth About the National Guard Shooting Will SHOCK YOU
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/30/cia-just-attacked-america-the-truth-about-the-national-guard-shooting-will-shock-you/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…