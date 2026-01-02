China Writer Patrice Greanville is on fire with 16 articles, podcasts and videos for your week of watching, reading, sanity and existential survival. That's almost two a day, so time to get smart!
31-Dec
-- Did the West try to kill Putin
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/31/did-the-west-try-to-kill-putin/
28-Dec
-- The Proof is in the Pudding: A Few Comments on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/28/the-proof-is-in-the-pudding-a-few-comments-on-socialism-with-chinese-characteristics/
28-Dec
-- STRATEGIC SHIFT—Silent Checkmate: 25 Chinese Weapons of 2025
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/28/strategic-shift-silent-checkmate-25-chinese-weapons-of-2025/
28-Dec
-- MASTERCLASS! PERFIDIOUS ALBION – THE BRITISH EMPIRE IS A CANCER ON THIS EARTH – WITH HISTORIAN HARLEY SCHLANGER
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/28/masterclass-perfidious-albion-the-british-empire-is-a-cancer-on-this-earth-with-historian-harley-schlanger/
28-Dec
-- Distinguishing Chinese Countermeasures from US Sanctions
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/28/distinguishing-chinese-countermeasures-from-us-sanctions/
26-Dec
-- Illusory Democracy: From Imperialist Wars to Regime Change
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/26/illusory-democracy-from-imperialist-wars-to-regime-change/
24-Dec
-- THE BEST OF CALEB MAUPIN: Why Capitalism Can’t Handle Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Quick Review
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/24/the-best-of-caleb-maupin-why-capitalism-cant-handle-artificial-intelligence-ai-quick-review/
24-Dec
-- Col. Jacques Baud & Nathalie Yamb Sanctioned: EU Goes Fascist
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/24/col-jacques-baud-nathalie-yamb-sanctioned-eu-goes-fascist/
24-Dec
-- Video: Venezuela: Trump’s War against the Americas
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/24/video-venezuela-trumps-war-against-the-americas/
23-Dec
-- How reporting facts can now land you in jail for 14 years as a terrorist
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/23/how-reporting-facts-can-now-land-you-in-jail-for-14-years-as-a-terrorist/
23-Dec
-- TP USA’s America Fest Was an AWKWARD MESS
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/23/tp-usas-america-fest-was-an-awkward-mess/
22-Dec
-- DR JIM KAVANAGH – ISRAEL IS BREAKING THE TWO PARTY SCAM & BONDI BEACH ATTACK OR FALSE FLAG?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/22/dr-jim-kavanagh-israel-is-breaking-the-two-party-scam-bondi-beach-attack-or-false-flag/
22-Dec
-- JUDGE NAP—Tucker Carlson : War, Peace, Trump, and the Constitution.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/22/judge-nap-tucker-carlson-war-peace-trump-and-the-constitution/
22-Dec
-- THE JEWISH DILEMMA
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/22/the-jewish-dilemma/
21-Dec
-- Trump Intensifies The Decades Long War On Venezuelan
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/21/trump-intensifies-the-decades-long-war-on-venezuelan-socialism/
19-Dec
-- Hamas: the Bogeyman?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/19/hamas-the-bogeyman/
