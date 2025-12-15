13-Dec

-- Bari Weiss taps comically extreme Zionist to anchor CBS Evening News

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/13/bari-weiss-taps-comically-extreme-zionist-to-anchor-cbs-evening-news/

12-Dec

-- Opinion | Venezuela’s strategic posture: The architecture of asymmetric deterrence

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/12/opinion-venezuelas-strategic-posture-the-architecture-of-asymmetric-deterrence/

12-Dec

-- Making Sense of China’s Meteoric Rise

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/12/making-sense-of-chinas-meteoric-rise/

12-Dec

-- ‘Narco-trafficking’ is a useful term

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/12/narco-trafficking-is-a-useful-term/

Refer a friend

12-Dec

-- The Russian Wolf Speaks: Alexander Dugin and the Fourth Political Theory

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/12/the-russian-wolf-speaks-alexander-dugin-and-the-fourth-political-theory/

10-Dec

-- The Russian NSS

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/10/the-russian-nss/

10-Dec

-- World Demands Freedom: Israel Fears Barghouti

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/10/world-demands-freedom-israel-fears-barghouti/

Share

09-Dec

-- What Right Does Japan Have to Pronounce About Taiwan?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/09/what-right-does-japan-have-to-pronounce-about-taiwan/

09-Dec

-- National Security Silliness

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/09/national-security-silliness/

08-Dec

-- Estamos viviendo la CRISIS más COMPLEJA de toda la HISTORIA Gabriel Salazar Historiador

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/08/estamos-viviendo-la-crisis-mas-compleja-de-toda-la-historia-gabriel-salazar-historiador/

08-Dec

-- Super-Shady Financial Dealings At “Non-Profit” TPUSA EXPOSED!

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/08/super-shady-financial-dealings-at-non-profit-tpusa-exposed/

Leave a comment

08-Dec

-- SPECIAL DOSSIER: Brian Berletic and other top geopolitical analysts on the “New US National Security Strategy”

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/08/special-dossier-brian-berletic-and-other-top-geopolitical-analysts-on-the-new-us-national-security-strategy/

08-Dec

-- What happens if Japan joins the war in Taiwan

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/08/what-happens-if-japan-joins-the-war-in-taiwan/

06-Dec

-- Three Weeks To Victory: How China Defeats America

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/06/three-weeks-to-victory-how-china-defeats-america/

Share Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…