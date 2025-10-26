China Writer Patrice Greanville is on fire with 18 articles, podcasts and videos for your week of watching, reading, sanity and existential survival. That is 2+ a day. Get busy getting smarter!
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
24-Oct
-- UNREDACTED: How The 5 Richest People In The World Have Bought All American Media
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/10/24/unredacted-how-the-5-richest-people-in-the-world-have-bought-all-american-media/
24-Oct
-- The Democrat-controlled NO KINGS farce analysed from two different perspectives
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/10/24/the-democrat-controlled-no-kings-farce-analysed-from-two-different-perspectives/
24-Oct
-- “Russian Pilots Will Fly For Iran”: Why Israel Backed Down | Lawrence Wilkerson & Dennis Fritz
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/10/24/russian-pilots-will-fly-for-iran-why-israel-backed-down-lawrence-wilkerson-dennis-fritz/
24-Oct
-- Oligarchs West vs East
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/10/24/oligarchs-west-vs-east/
22-Oct
-- The Masks Have Come Off
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/10/22/the-masks-have-come-off/
22-Oct
-- Russia Check Point
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/10/22/russia-check-point/
21-Oct
-- The long-suppressed Korean War report on U.S. use of biological weapons released at last
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/10/21/the-long-suppressed-korean-war-report-on-u-s-use-of-biological-weapons-released-at-last/
21-Oct
-- Why Only Idiots Will Negotiate With the Trump Administration Ever Again
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/10/21/why-only-idiots-will-negotiate-with-the-trump-administration-ever-again/
21-Oct
-- Warning: Largest bubble ever seen threatens US economy, if AI boom becomes bust
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/10/21/warning-largest-bubble-ever-seen-threatens-us-economy-if-ai-boom-becomes-bust/
21-Oct
-- Trump orders CIA to attack Venezuela: US military kills innocent people in war based on lies
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/10/21/trump-orders-cia-to-attack-venezuela-us-military-kills-innocent-people-in-war-based-on-lies/
19-Oct
-- Chris Hedges: ‘Requiem for Gaza’ – Edward Said Memorial Lecture 2025
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/10/19/chris-hedges-requiem-for-gaza-edward-said-memorial-lecture-2025/
19-Oct
-- LEAKED Iran-Russia Su-35 Fighter Jet Deal SHOCKS Israel | Mark Sleboda
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/10/19/leaked-iran-russia-su-35-fighter-jet-deal-shocks-israel-mark-sleboda/
19-Oct
-- CHINA AND IT’S ALLIES MOVE TO DEFANG THE BARBARIC US WAR MACHINE ONCE AND FOR ALL!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/10/19/china-and-its-allies-move-to-defang-the-barbaric-us-war-machine-once-and-for-all/
19-Oct
-- THE TROUBLED PEACE | Israel’s Gaza gangs | Zelensky’s failed US mission | Trump out demos
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/10/19/the-troubled-peace-israels-gaza-gangs-zelenskys-failed-us-mission-trump-out-demos/
19-Oct
-- GARY OLSON DISPATCH: Why It’s Important to Understand Cultural Capital
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/10/19/gary-olson-dispatch-why-its-important-to-understand-cultural-capital/
19-Oct
-- IT’S THE OILCONOMY, STUPID Part 2C: WEALTH, ECONOMICS, FINANCE, MONEY, DEBT and CURRENCY
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/10/19/its-the-oilconomy-stupid-part-2c-wealth-economics-finance-money-debt-and-currency/
19-Oct
-- IT’S THE OILCONOMY, STUPID Part 2B: WEALTH, ECONOMICS, FINANCE, MONEY, DEBT and CURRENCY
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/10/19/its-the-oilconomy-stupid-part-2b-wealth-economics-finance-money-debt-and-currency/
19-Oct
-- How The COVID Vaxx Makes Your Body ATTACK ITSELF! w/ Dr. John Campbell
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/10/19/how-the-covid-vaxx-makes-your-body-attack-itself-w-dr-john-campbell/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…