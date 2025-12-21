China Writer Patrice Greanville is on fire with 14 articles, podcasts and videos for your week of watching, reading, sanity and existential survival. That's almost two a day, so time to get smart!
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
19-Dec
-- The Hundredth Beach Attack, But The Only One White People Care About
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/19/the-hundredth-beach-attack-but-the-only-one-white-people-care-about/
19-Dec
-- AIs Faking History
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/19/ais-faking-history/
18-Dec
-- Bari Weiss DISGRACES CBS With CLEARLY SCRIPTED Erika Kirk Town Hall
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/18/bari-weiss-disgraces-cbs-with-clearly-scripted-erika-kirk-town-hall/
17-Dec
-- Aaron Maté : Rob Reiner and Free Speech.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/17/401874/
17-Dec
-- How I became a relentless Nazi hunter
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/17/how-i-became-a-relentless-nazi-hunter/
16-Dec
-- The Fusion Race: China Versus Outlaw US Empire
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/16/the-fusion-race-china-versus-outlaw-us-empire/
16-Dec
-- IT’S THE OILCONOMY, STUPID Part 6: Peak Oil / Petroleum depletion—
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/16/its-the-oilconomy-stupid-part-6-peak-oil-petroleum-depletion/
15-Dec
-- Debunking the Myth: Communism Killed 100 Million People
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/15/debunking-the-myth-communism-killed-100-million-people/
15-Dec
-- Caity Johnstone on the fallout from the Bondi Beach massacre
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/15/caity-johnstone-on-the-fallout-from-the-bondi-beach-massacre/
14-Dec
-- Erika Kirk Does STAGED Interview & Demands Candace Owens Stop Asking Questions!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/14/erika-kirk-does-staged-interview-demands-candace-owens-stop-asking-questions/
13-Dec
-- The Beauty and the Beast: Pepe Escobar on the US National Security Strategy
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/12/13/the-beauty-and-the-beast-pepe-escobar-on-the-us-national-security-strategy/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…