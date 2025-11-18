China Writer Patrice Greanville is on fire with 27 articles, podcasts and videos for your week of watching, reading, sanity and existential survival. That's four a day, so time to get smart!
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
15-Nov
-- Trump Makes HILARIOUS EXCUSE For Hosting Fmr Al Q@eda Leader at White House
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/15/trump-makes-hilarious-excuse-for-hosting-fmr-al-qeda-leader-at-white-house/
15-Nov
-- Due Dissidence’s Dispatches: Ghislaine Maxwell Getting LUXURY TREATMENT in Jail, EXPECTS PARDON
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/15/due-dissidences-dispatches-ghislaine-maxwell-getting-luxury-treatment-in-jail-expects-pardon/
15-Nov
-- CHAOS: THE TRUMP DOCTRINE FOR LATIN AMERICA
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/15/chaos-the-trump-doctrine-for-latin-america/
15-Nov
-- The Death of Civilization
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/15/the-death-of-civilization/
15-Nov
-- The EU launches “Ministry of Truth”
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/15/the-eu-launches-ministry-of-truth/
15-Nov
-- Kick-Back Empire
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/15/kick-back-empire/
15-Nov
-- America is a Banana Republic – Read by Eunice Wong
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/15/america-is-a-banana-republic-read-by-eunice-wong/
14-Nov
-- HE KNEW: Trump ROCKED by EXPLOSIVE Epstein Leaks
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/14/he-knew-trump-rocked-by-explosive-epstein-leaks/
14-Nov
-- Oliver Stone Documentary on the Israeli – Palestinian Conflict | Persona Non Grata
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/14/oliver-stone-documentary-on-the-israeli-palestinian-conflict-persona-non-grata/
14-Nov
-- Glen Ford on the Bipartisan Nature of American Exceptionalism
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/14/glen-ford-on-the-bipartisan-nature-of-american-exceptionalism/
14-Nov
-- BBC news has a long record of disinformation. But this time it chose the wrong target
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/14/bbc-news-has-a-long-record-of-disinformation-but-this-time-it-chose-the-wrong-target/
13-Nov
-- VIJAY PRASHAD: A diary from the streets of South Korea
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/13/vijay-prashad-a-diary-from-the-streets-of-south-korea/
13-Nov
-- • Larry Ellison’s Spider Web / Stargate, CBS and CNN, TikTok, Marco Rubio, Tony Blair and Gaza!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/13/larry-ellisons-spider-web-stargate-cbs-and-cnn-tiktok-marco-rubio-tony-blair-and-gaza/
13-Nov
-- Nima Dialogue Works
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/13/nima-dialogue-works-2/
12-Nov
-- Feeling patriotic? TWO Must Re-reads for this Occasion, from the Indispensable Fred Reed
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/12/feeling-patriotic-two-must-re-reads-for-this-occasion-from-the-indispensable-fred-reed/
12-Nov
-- Suppression of Evidence and State Responsibility: YouTube’s Removal of Gaza War Crimes Footage
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/12/suppression-of-evidence-and-state-responsibility-youtubes-removal-of-gaza-war-crimes-footage/
12-Nov
-- A CANDLE IN THE WIND
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/12/a-candle-in-the-wind/
10-Nov
-- Berlin 2025 is Falling Apart (Germany’s Zombie Capital)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/10/berlin-2025-is-falling-apart-germanys-zombie-capital/
10-Nov
-- What’s The Real Reason Why The Economist Wants Europe To Spend $400 Billion More On Ukraine?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/10/whats-the-real-reason-why-the-economist-wants-europe-to-spend-400-billion-more-on-ukraine/
10-Nov
-- A Propaganda Film By Betar USA
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/10/a-propaganda-film-by-betar-usa/
10-Nov
-- Filmmaker who infiltrated Betar USA speaks w. The Grayzone
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/10/filmmaker-who-infiltrated-betar-usa-speaks-w-the-grayzone/
10-Nov
-- Poseidon: The Ultimate Weapon of Vengeance
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/10/poseidon-the-ultimate-weapon-of-vengeance-i/
09-Nov
-- Scott Ritter: Trump LOST to Russia, Venezuela Attack BACKFIRES ft. Ray McGovern
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/09/scott-ritter-trump-lost-to-russia-venezuela-attack-backfires-ft-ray-mcgovern/
09-Nov
-- ESSENTIAL DISPATCHES—The Rise of the Thielverse & the Surveillance State (w/ Whitney Webb)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/09/essential-dispatches-the-rise-of-the-thielverse-the-surveillance-state-w-whitney-webb/
08-Nov
-- Pepe Escobar: BRICS Just Drew the Line — And Trump Is Pushing Back Hard!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/08/pepe-escobar-brics-just-drew-the-line-and-trump-is-pushing-back-hard/
08-Nov
-- DW Dispatches: Russia & Iran to Build a WAR SHIELD — China Just Stepped In
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/08/dw-dispatches-russia-iran-to-build-a-war-shield-china-just-stepped-in/
08-Nov
-- Venezuela Could CRASH Trump’s War Strategy as It was w/ Iran & Russia | Pepe Escobar & Scott Ritter
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/08/venezuela-could-crash-trumps-war-strategy-as-it-was-w-iran-russia-pepe-escobar-scott-ritter/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…
They vaccinate the kids. The kids die. Old trick.