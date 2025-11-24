21-Nov

-- Richard D. Wolff & Michael Hudson: The West Is LOSING Control

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/21/richard-d-wolff-michael-hudson-the-west-is-losing-control/

21-Nov

-- The Tucker / Fuentes Interview: Why all the Uproar?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/21/the-tucker-fuentes-interview-why-all-the-uproar/

21-Nov

-- Mainstream Media Hypes ASTROTURFED Mexico Protests

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/21/mainstream-media-hypes-astroturfed-mexico-protests/

21-Nov

-- Max Blumenthal wipes the smile off their faces when he debunks the lies about Venezuela

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/21/max-blumenthal-wipes-the-smile-off-their-faces-when-he-debunks-the-lies-about-venezuela/

21-Nov

-- Donald Trump Not Invited to Dick Cheney’s Funeral But Look Who Did Show Up

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/21/donald-trump-not-invited-to-dick-cheneys-funeral-but-look-who-did-show-up/

21-Nov

-- Some Notes Relative to China, Japan & Outlaw US Empire

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/21/some-notes-relative-to-china-japan-outlaw-us-empire/

21-Nov

-- Who Ultimately Benefits from the Obamacare Subsidies?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/21/who-ultimately-benefits-from-the-obamacare-subsidies/

Refer a friend

21-Nov

-- China has already won the green energy war

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/21/china-has-already-won-the-green-energy-war/

21-Nov

-- Trump is turning Gaza into a brutal colonial protection racket

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/21/trump-is-turning-gaza-into-a-brutal-colonial-protection-racket/

20-Nov

-- The Epstein Files Transparency Act: A Masterclass in Legislative Deception.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/20/the-epstein-files-transparency-act-a-masterclass-in-legislative-deception/

20-Nov

-- Capitalism Imperils Empathy

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/20/capitalism-imperils-empathy/

20-Nov

-- Nul Points for 28 Points

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/20/nul-points-for-28-points/

20-Nov

-- The Endless Spiral of Violence in Syria while Jolani Is Crowned Interim Puppet-Despot by Trump — Part 1

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/20/why-did-china-and-russia-abstain-at-unsc-and-sell-out-palestine-to-the-trump-peace-scam/

20-Nov

-- The Tragedy of the Hollow King: A Fable of Hubris and Crypto Crashing.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/20/the-tragedy-of-the-hollow-king-a-fable-of-hubris-and-crypto-crashing/

Leave a comment

19-Nov

-- Lavrov on the Nuremberg Trials

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/19/lavrov-on-the-nuremberg-trials/

19-Nov

-- The Destruction of Democracy in the EU on The Protagonists.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/19/the-destruction-of-democracy-in-the-eu-on-the-protagonists/

19-Nov

-- The Highest Form of Democracy: The Grassroots Campaign of Yves Engler

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/19/the-highest-form-of-democracy-the-grassroots-campaign-of-yves-engler/

18-Nov

-- Laith Marouf: Hezbollah Reaches a New Level of Power

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/18/laith-marouf-hezbollah-reaches-a-new-level-of-power/

18-Nov

-- DEJA SCREWED

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/18/deja-screwed/

18-Nov

-- Mechanical Mikey and the Theater of War

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/18/mechanical-mikey-and-the-theater-of-war/

18-Nov

-- News Forensics Dispatches: From the LongBow to Oreshnik and more

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/18/news-forensics-dispatches-from-the-longbow-to-oreshnik-and-more/

Message Jeff J Brown

18-Nov

-- The ACLU Has Become “Caricature” of Left-Liberal Culture

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/18/the-aclu-has-become-caricature-of-left-liberal-culture/

17-Nov

-- Is China Still a Socialist Country?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/17/is-china-still-a-socialist-country/

17-Nov

-- Mark Levin’s EPIC FREAKOUT At Tucker Carlson!

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/17/mark-levins-epic-freakout-at-tucker-carlson/

16-Nov

-- Southern Spear: The American Pole and the Recolonization of the Hemisphere

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/16/southern-spear-the-american-pole-and-the-recolonization-of-the-hemisphere/

16-Nov

-- The Trap of Democratic Socialism: How Capitalism Will Sabotage Mamdani’s NYC Agenda

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/16/the-trap-of-democratic-socialism-how-capitalism-will-sabotage-mamdanis-nyc-agenda/

16-Nov

-- Germany’s Now Unstoppable Decline: All Major Media Sugar-Coat It

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/16/germanys-now-unstoppable-decline-all-major-media-sugar-coat-it/

16-Nov

-- The Romanian story—the Western vs. Socialist version. Was Ceausescu a horrible tyrant?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/16/the-romanian-story-the-western-vs-socialist-version-was-ceausescu-a-horrible-tyrant/

Share Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…