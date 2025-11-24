China Writer Patrice Greanville is on fire with 28 articles, podcasts and videos for your week of watching, reading, sanity and existential survival. That's four a day, so time to get smart!
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
21-Nov
-- Richard D. Wolff & Michael Hudson: The West Is LOSING Control
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/21/richard-d-wolff-michael-hudson-the-west-is-losing-control/
21-Nov
-- The Tucker / Fuentes Interview: Why all the Uproar?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/21/the-tucker-fuentes-interview-why-all-the-uproar/
21-Nov
-- Mainstream Media Hypes ASTROTURFED Mexico Protests
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/21/mainstream-media-hypes-astroturfed-mexico-protests/
21-Nov
-- Max Blumenthal wipes the smile off their faces when he debunks the lies about Venezuela
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/21/max-blumenthal-wipes-the-smile-off-their-faces-when-he-debunks-the-lies-about-venezuela/
21-Nov
-- Donald Trump Not Invited to Dick Cheney’s Funeral But Look Who Did Show Up
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/21/donald-trump-not-invited-to-dick-cheneys-funeral-but-look-who-did-show-up/
21-Nov
-- Some Notes Relative to China, Japan & Outlaw US Empire
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/21/some-notes-relative-to-china-japan-outlaw-us-empire/
21-Nov
-- Who Ultimately Benefits from the Obamacare Subsidies?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/21/who-ultimately-benefits-from-the-obamacare-subsidies/
21-Nov
-- China has already won the green energy war
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/21/china-has-already-won-the-green-energy-war/
21-Nov
-- Trump is turning Gaza into a brutal colonial protection racket
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/21/trump-is-turning-gaza-into-a-brutal-colonial-protection-racket/
20-Nov
-- The Epstein Files Transparency Act: A Masterclass in Legislative Deception.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/20/the-epstein-files-transparency-act-a-masterclass-in-legislative-deception/
20-Nov
-- Capitalism Imperils Empathy
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/20/capitalism-imperils-empathy/
20-Nov
-- Nul Points for 28 Points
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/20/nul-points-for-28-points/
20-Nov
-- The Endless Spiral of Violence in Syria while Jolani Is Crowned Interim Puppet-Despot by Trump — Part 1
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/20/why-did-china-and-russia-abstain-at-unsc-and-sell-out-palestine-to-the-trump-peace-scam/
20-Nov
-- The Tragedy of the Hollow King: A Fable of Hubris and Crypto Crashing.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/20/the-tragedy-of-the-hollow-king-a-fable-of-hubris-and-crypto-crashing/
19-Nov
-- Lavrov on the Nuremberg Trials
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/19/lavrov-on-the-nuremberg-trials/
19-Nov
-- The Destruction of Democracy in the EU on The Protagonists.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/19/the-destruction-of-democracy-in-the-eu-on-the-protagonists/
19-Nov
-- The Highest Form of Democracy: The Grassroots Campaign of Yves Engler
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/19/the-highest-form-of-democracy-the-grassroots-campaign-of-yves-engler/
18-Nov
-- Laith Marouf: Hezbollah Reaches a New Level of Power
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/18/laith-marouf-hezbollah-reaches-a-new-level-of-power/
18-Nov
-- DEJA SCREWED
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/18/deja-screwed/
18-Nov
-- Mechanical Mikey and the Theater of War
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/18/mechanical-mikey-and-the-theater-of-war/
18-Nov
-- News Forensics Dispatches: From the LongBow to Oreshnik and more
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/18/news-forensics-dispatches-from-the-longbow-to-oreshnik-and-more/
18-Nov
-- The ACLU Has Become “Caricature” of Left-Liberal Culture
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/18/the-aclu-has-become-caricature-of-left-liberal-culture/
17-Nov
-- Is China Still a Socialist Country?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/17/is-china-still-a-socialist-country/
17-Nov
-- Mark Levin’s EPIC FREAKOUT At Tucker Carlson!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/17/mark-levins-epic-freakout-at-tucker-carlson/
16-Nov
-- Southern Spear: The American Pole and the Recolonization of the Hemisphere
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/16/southern-spear-the-american-pole-and-the-recolonization-of-the-hemisphere/
16-Nov
-- The Trap of Democratic Socialism: How Capitalism Will Sabotage Mamdani’s NYC Agenda
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/16/the-trap-of-democratic-socialism-how-capitalism-will-sabotage-mamdanis-nyc-agenda/
16-Nov
-- Germany’s Now Unstoppable Decline: All Major Media Sugar-Coat It
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/16/germanys-now-unstoppable-decline-all-major-media-sugar-coat-it/
16-Nov
-- The Romanian story—the Western vs. Socialist version. Was Ceausescu a horrible tyrant?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/16/the-romanian-story-the-western-vs-socialist-version-was-ceausescu-a-horrible-tyrant/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…