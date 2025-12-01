29-Nov

-- Tucker Reports: George Galloway Speaks Out on Being Forced Into Exile After Criticizing Ukraine War

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/29/tucker-reports-george-galloway-speaks-out-on-being-forced-into-exile-after-criticizing-ukraine-war/

29-Nov

-- DUE DISSIDENCE DISPATCHES: Tucker SHREDS “Useless” Republican Party in New Interview

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/29/due-dissidence-dispatches-tucker-shreds-useless-republican-party-in-new-interview/

29-Nov

-- Calumny

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/29/calumny/

29-Nov

-- US VS EU – THE EMPIRE’S UNCIVIL WAR OVER THE CORPSE OF UKRAINE

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/29/us-vs-eu-the-empires-uncivil-war-over-the-corpse-of-ukraine/

28-Nov

-- GREAT EXPECTATIONS

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/28/great-expectations/

28-Nov

-- Garland’s Dispatches: KREMLIN CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF AMENDED “PEACE” PLAN ///

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/28/garlands-dispatches-kremlin-confirms-receipt-of-amended-peace-plan/

28-Nov

-- Three Ways It’s World War™ III

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/28/three-ways-its-world-war-iii/

27-Nov

-- Zionists Are Freaking Out About Losing Control of the Narrative

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/27/zionists-are-freaking-out-about-losing-control-of-the-narrative/

27-Nov

-- UK 2010s And Ongoing Self-Harming Austerity

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/27/uk-2010s-and-ongoing-self-harming-austerity/

27-Nov

-- Berletic: US Plans for China Blockade Continue Taking Shape

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/27/berletic-us-plans-for-china-blockade-continue-taking-shape/

27-Nov

-- America the Sick and Anxious

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/27/america-the-sick-and-anxious/

27-Nov

-- Michael Hudson: The 28-Point REALITY CHECK: What Russia Would Demand If NARRATIVES DIDN’T RULE

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/27/michael-hudson-the-28-point-reality-check-what-russia-would-demand-if-narratives-didnt-rule/

26-Nov

-- A Visit by the German Thought Police

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/26/a-visit-by-the-german-thought-police/

26-Nov

-- SIMPLICIUS DISPATCH—Trump Begins New Phase of Venezuela Escalations…but Is It Just a Ruse?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/26/simplicius-dispatch-trump-begins-new-phase-of-venezuela-escalations-but-is-it-just-a-ruse/

26-Nov

-- GARLAND’S DISPATCHES: MIDDLE EAST IN DEPTH W/LAITH MAROUF – THE EMPIRE ATTACKS LEBANON & THREATENS IRAN

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/26/garlands-dispatches-middle-east-in-depth-w-laith-marouf-the-empire-attacks-lebanon-threatens-iran/

26-Nov

-- IMPERIALISM: DECADENT& DOOMED W/JOTI BRAR EP 49 – EU CRUMBLES – VISITING RUSSIA & BELARUS

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/26/imperialism-decadent-doomed-w-joti-brar-ep-49-eu-crumbles-visiting-russia-belarus/

25-Nov

-- Ages in Turmoil (A Recommended Read)

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/25/ages-in-turmoil/

25-Nov

-- Weapons of Willpower: Hamas and Islamic Jihad on Trump’s Gaza Plan

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/25/weapons-of-willpower-hamas-and-islamic-jihad-on-trumps-gaza-plan/

25-Nov

-- Russian Foreign Minister Maria Zakharova Blasts Israel | Interview with leading Western anti-imperialist journalists

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/25/russian-foreign-minister-maria-zakharova-blasts-israel-interview-with-leading-western-anti-imperialist-journalists/

25-Nov

-- Dialogue Works: Nima Chats with Psychologist John Gartner

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/25/dialogue-works-nima-chats-with-psychologist-john-gartner/

24-Nov

-- New Atlas Dispatches: Al-Qaeda in the White House and its Implications Far Beyond it The New Atlas

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/24/new-atlas-dispatches-al-qaeda-in-the-white-house-and-its-implications-far-beyond-it-the-new-atlas/

23-Nov

-- IT’S THE OILCONOMY, STUPID— PART 4: A DIALECTICAL COMPARISON BETWEEN THE GEOPOLITICAL SYSTEMS OF CHINA AND USA

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/23/its-the-oilconomy-stupid-part-4-a-dialectical-comparison-between-the-geopolitical-systems-of-china-and-usa-2/

23-Nov

-- IT’S THE OILCONOMY, STUPID— Part 5: THE INDISPENSABLE ROLE OF ENERGY IN ECONOMIES

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/11/23/its-the-oilconomy-stupid-part-5-the-indispensable-role-of-energy-in-economies/

