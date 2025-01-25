Share this postSeek Truth From Facts FoundationChina Writer member GlobalSouth.co with a must-read guest post by Michael Hudson covering Trump!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreChina Writer member GlobalSouth.co with a must-read guest post by Michael Hudson covering Trump!Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.Jeff J BrownJan 25, 2025Share this postSeek Truth From Facts FoundationChina Writer member GlobalSouth.co with a must-read guest post by Michael Hudson covering Trump!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareSubscribeTrump’s Balance-of-Payments War on Mexico, and the Whole Worldhttps://globalsouth.co/2025/01/24/trumps-balance-of-payments-war-on-mexico-and-the-whole-world/Thanks for reading Seek Truth From Facts Foundation! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareShare this postSeek Truth From Facts FoundationChina Writer member GlobalSouth.co with a must-read guest post by Michael Hudson covering Trump!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare