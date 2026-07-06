Counterpoint Global

Famous DongBei Dishes - Is This The Best Guo Bao Rou In China?

Guo Bao Rou is one of the favorite dishes found in Dongbei and no, I”m sorry, generic “sweet & sour pork” doesn’t even come close. Traditionally, the proper preparation, the thickness of the pork cutlets, the perfection of the batter and frying in fresh oil finished with a careful toss in the sweet sauce if done right belongs on the menu of any Michelin…