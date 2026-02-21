Meunis’s Newsletter

One Fling To Ruin Them All

The smug photo we recently got exposed to, thanks to the horrors of a leak that hopefully will turn our historical perspective on its head, has shocked many on the established leftist flank. In it, we see a smirking Chomsky standing arm in arm with a loudly laughing Bannon, both grinning in the most nauseating way; it screams through the image. Straigh…