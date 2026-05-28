Here Comes China

Why Must Americans Fly to China for Cutting-Edge Cancer Care?

As regular readers know, China is advancing—rapidly and simultaneously—on almost every technological frontier and has already surpassed the United States in Medical Science, a backwater in America where funding, careers and fortunes go to develop pharmaceutical palliatives—while life expectancy continues falling. Ferocious media attacks on surgical/innovative trials failures, plus 1000-page trials applications leave the field open to Chinese scientists. Jacob Stern, an American medical scientist (PhD in protein design) is just back from a trip with VC Sid Sijbrandij. A few excerpts to tempt you to read his entire…