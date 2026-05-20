Here Comes China

"The Thing About Shenzhen That Changed Everything For Me.."

The thing about Shenzhen that changed everything for me is the access, maker-spaces everywhere open to anyone, components available in any quantity at any hour, hardware meetups and deep-tech demo nights happening every single day where founders show up with actual physical prototypes & get torn apart by engineers who’ve been shipping products for 20 years. Other things, too, like…