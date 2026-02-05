Here Comes China

Mao And The Cult of Mao

The charismatic hero derives his authority not from an established order and enactments, but from his personal qualities. The charismatic leader gains and maintains authority solely by proving his strength in life. If he wants to be a prophet, he must perform miracles; if he wants to be a war lord, he must perform heroic deeds. Above all, however, his divine mission must ‘prove’ itself in that those to whom he feels sent recognize the charismatic quality in him…