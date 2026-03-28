Here Comes China

Making Chinese Babies: Can Xi Stabilize The Population?

Last spring, in a sunlit apartment in Wuhan, 29-year-old software engineer Li Wei and his wife, Zhang Mei, opened an official-looking envelope and began to cry. Inside was their first national childcare subsidy payment: 3,600 yuan for their six-month-old daughter, Xiaoyu. It wasn’t a fortune, but it felt like a promise. “For the first time,” Li said, “we felt the country was truly on our side as parents…