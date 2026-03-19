Here Comes China

Joan Robinson And The Cultural Revolution

Joan Robinson, one of the world’s finest economists (and JM Keynes’ collaborator), visited China frequently, where her interest evolved from curiosity about socialist alternatives in developing economies to deep admiration for Mao’s China as a unique alternative to Soviet ‘revisionism’. She, by contrast, saw China as testing genuine socialist relations, critiquing bureaucracy, and promoting mass participation and, given her prominence, her views made her controversial in the West. Criticized as a ‘fellow traveler’, she was invited to address the world’s leading economics conference, and spent an hour tearing strips off the entire profession for abandoning the moral core of economics…