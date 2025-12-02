Here Comes China

China’s Quiet Conquest:

When the visionary chief of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, declared that “China is going to win the AI race”, the remark landed on President Trump’s desk the same day. Coming from the man whose graphics processors power the world’s most voracious AI models, it was no mere provocation. It was a dire warning. In an era when the West obsesses over the glamour of algorithms and the spectacle of frontier labs, Huang’s insight pierces to the prosaic foundations of power: the unyielding grind of supply chains, the relentless march of infrastructure, and the subtle weave of diplomacy. As US-China rivalry intensifies, his words increasingly ring true. China is not merely competing in the AI race; it is redefining the track, the terrain and the rules of endurance…