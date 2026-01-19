China's Week: January 11 - by Godfree Roberts

China Tech: Invention, Innovation, Technology, Research and Development – Past, Present, Future – 5,000 Years of Progress. A China Rising Radio Sinoland Living Document.

http://radiosinoland.com/2018/03/20/china-tech-invention-innovation-technology-research-and-development-past-present-future-5000-years-of-progress-a-china-rising-radio-sinoland-living-document/

China Tech

5G technology turbocharging deep sea cage aquaculture and adding millions of yuan to the bottom line.

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/03/5g-technology-turbocharging-deep-sea-cage-aquaculture-and-adding-millions-of-yuan-to-the-bottom-line/

60 Seconds over Sinoland- China tech giants promote AI in their rise to global dominance

https://radiosinoland.com/2018/10/08/60-seconds-over-sinoland-china-tech-giants-promote-ai-in-their-rise-to-global-dominance/

60 Seconds over Sinoland: Huawei redux. OMG! Uncle Sam & Co. are way more screwed than I thought!

https://radiosinoland.com/2018/12/21/60-seconds-over-sinoland-huawei-redux-omg-uncle-sam-co-are-way-more-screwed-than-i-thought/

60 Seconds over Sinoland: largest engineering project in history will create a Chinese desert oasis as big as a country 181230

https://radiosinoland.com/2018/12/30/60-seconds-over-sinoland-largest-engineering-project-in-history-will-create-a-chinese-desert-oasis-as-big-as-a-country/

60 Seconds over Sinoland: world class R&D, AI news anchors and one million Wechat miniapps. The writing is on the wall for China Tech vs. the West.

https://radiosinoland.com/2018/11/17/60-seconds-over-sinoland-world-class-rd-ai-news-anchors-and-one-million-wechat-miniapps-the-writing-is-on-the-wall-for-china-tech-vs-the-west/

Alibaba used its massive high tech big data and AI tools to create “Reunion”, a missing persons system with a 98% find rate!

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/05/alibaba-used-its-massive-high-tech-big-data-and-ai-tools-to-create-reunion-a-missing-persons-system-with-a-98-find-rate/

A Big Data system in one of China’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites is making your visit safer and preserving its environment.

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/11/a-big-data-system-in-one-of-chinas-unesco-world-heritage-sites-is-making-your-visit-safer-and-preserving-its-environment/

A tale of two peoples and their adoption of technology. China vs. West. China Rising Radio Sinoland 190401

https://radiosinoland.com/2019/03/31/a-tale-of-two-peoples-and-their-adoption-of-technology-china-vs-west-china-rising-radio-sinoland-190401/

Baba Beijing is going to start using blockchain technology for official business, China Rising Radio Sinoland 170817

http://radiosinoland.com/2017/08/17/baba-beijing-is-going-to-start-using-blockchain-technology-for-official-business-china-rising-radio-sinoland-170817/

Big Data is catching lots of fugitive bad guys and making China’s streets safer.

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/24/big-data-is-catching-lots-of-fugitive-bad-guys-and-making-chinas-streets-safer-click-on-the-big-font-links-below/

Big Data is perfect for China to integrate its massive transportation networks by 2025. With 5G, AI and the most supercomputers in the world, it will happen (click on the big-font links below)!

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/14/big-data-is-perfect-for-china-to-integrate-its-massive-transportation-networks-by-2025-with-5g-ai-and-the-most-supercomputers-in-the-world-it-will-happen-click-on-the-big-font-links-below/

China has basic research money to spend to search for exoplanets, joining the global big boys’ club. It tells you something about where China is in its R&D.

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/08/china-has-basic-research-money-to-spend-to-search-for-exoplanets-joining-the-global-big-boys-club-it-tells-you-something-about-where-china-is-in-its-rd/

China is building a blue water navy bigger and faster than the US after Pearl Harbor in World War II. The geostrategic implications are huge.

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/02/29/china-is-building-a-blue-water-navy-bigger-and-faster-than-the-us-after-pearl-harbor-in-world-war-ii-the-geostrategic-implications-are-huge/

China is creating an integrated satellite information data and imaging platform, so everybody can benefit (click on the big font links below to see)!

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/12/china-is-creating-an-integrated-satellite-information-data-and-imaging-platform-so-everybody-can-benefit/

China joins the big boys’ club for global 3D mapping. It will be a great soft power tool around the world.

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/16/china-joins-the-big-boys-club-for-global-3d-mapping-it-will-be-a-great-a-soft-power-tool-around-the-world-click-on-the-big-font-links-below/

China launched high-tech Jilin-1 Gaofen 02B optical remote sensing satellite, using the old NASA public-private model.

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/02/23/china-launched-high-tech-jilin-1-gaofen-02b-optical-remote-sensing-satellite-using-the-old-nasa-public-private-model/

China launches its biggest satellite ever, weighing eight metric tons!

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/31/china-launches-its-biggest-satellite-ever-weighing-eight-metric-tons-click-on-the-big-font-links-below/

China’s air force is buying locally made laser attack pods to mount on its jets.

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/31/chinas-air-force-is-buying-locally-made-laser-attack-pods-to-mount-on-its-jets-click-on-the-big-font-links-below/

China’s army has new, light high-altitude tank with howitzer cannon to defend its Western borders.

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/31/chinas-army-has-new-light-high-altitude-tank-with-howitzer-cannon-to-defend-its-western-borders-click-on-the-big-font-links-below/

China’s first autonomous cargo ship makes debut trip, saving huge amounts of operating costs (click on the big-font links below)!

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/19/chinas-first-autonomous-cargo-ship-makes-debut-trip-saving-huge-amounts-of-operating-costs-click-on-the-big-font-links-below/

China’s first virtual power plant management system is using IoT to save millions of yuan and decrease pollution.

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/07/chinas-first-virtual-power-plant-management-system-is-using-iot-to-save-millions-of-yuan-and-decrease-pollution/

China’s Science-Technology + Research-Development: the US better wake up! China Rising Radio Sinoland with John V. Walsh 160601

http://radiosinoland.com/2016/05/31/chinas-science-technology-research-development-the-us-better-wake-up-china-rising-radio-sinoland-with-john-v-walsh-160601/

China’s Tech Titans (Alibaba, DeepSeek, et al.) versus USA’s Magnificent Eight (Apple, Microsoft, et al.): it’s getting embarrassing and nothing Trump does will stop the growing disparity. China Rising Radio Sinoland 250420

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/04/20/chinas-tech-titans-alibaba-deepseek-et-al-versus-usas-magnificent-eight-apple-microsoft-et-al-its-getting-embarrassing-and-nothing-trump-does-will-stop-the-growing-disparity-china-ri/

China Tech is unstoppable, from noodle shops to outer space. China Rising Radio Sinoland 171123

http://radiosinoland.com/2017/11/23/china-tech-is-unstoppable-from-noodle-shops-to-outer-space-china-rising-radio-sinoland-171123/

CHINA TECH NEWS FLASH!

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/02/01/china-tech-news-flash/

China Writer Pepe Escobar for China Writer Amarynth Flower’s Sovereignista : Tech Sinica - China’s Relentless Innovation Drive

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/11/24/china-writer-pepe-escobar-for-china-writer-amarynth-flowers-sovereignista-tech-sinica-chinas-relentless-innovation-drive/

China Writer Pepe Escobar for China Writer Amarynth Flower’s Sovereignista: Why the trade/tech cards are Made in China

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/11/26/china-writer-pepe-escobar-for-china-writer-amarynth-flowers-sovereignista-why-the-trade-tech-cards-are-made-in-china/

Deamericanization. A new word in English that spells big trouble for Western high tech suppliers.

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/04/02/deamericanization-a-new-word-in-english-that-spells-big-trouble-for-western-high-tech-suppliers-click-on-the-big-font-links-below/

Do you see what I see? Depends on where you look. China Rising Radio Sinoland 171130

http://radiosinoland.com/2017/11/30/do-you-see-what-i-see-depends-on-where-you-look-china-rising-radio-sinoland-171130/

Electricity Shmectricity: what are the differences between China’s and America’s grids? Why does it matter to both peoples? Nine graphs and charts help tell the story…

https://radiosinoland.com/2024/04/15/electricity-shmectricity-what-are-the-differences-between-chinas-and-americas-grids-why-does-it-matter-to-both-peoples-nine-graphs-and-charts-help-tell-the-story/

Encrypted, unhackable quantum satellite communication with a mobile ground station is a world first.

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/22/encrypted-unhackable-quantum-satellite-communication-with-a-mobile-ground-station-is-a-world-first-click-on-the-big-font-links-below/

Great Moments in Mao-Era Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Invention and Innovation: Automobiles. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240709

https://radiosinoland.com/2024/07/09/great-moments-in-mao-era-science-technology-engineering-math-invention-and-innovation-automobiles-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240709/

Huawei comes out with industry leading, cutting edge virtual reality glasses.

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/26/huawei-comes-out-with-industry-leading-cutting-edge-virtual-reality-glasses-click-on-the-big-font-links-below/

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei’s latest public comments about AI, high-tech and humanity’s potential. Plus, Jeff’s extensive library of articles, exposés, book reviews on Huawei and articles on Ren.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/12/10/huawei-founder-ren-zhengfeis-latest-public-comments-about-ai-high-tech-and-humanitys-potential-plus-jeffs-extensive-library-of-articles-exposes-book-reviews-on-huawei-and-articles-on-ren/

High-tech Internet of Things (IoT)+Big Data+Intelligent Manufacturing robots are making 5,000 Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) prescriptions PER DAY to help Covid-19 sick get well!

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/02/27/high-tech-internet-of-things-iotbig-dataintelligent-manufacturing-robots-are-making-5000-traditional-chinese-medicine-tcm-prescriptions-per-day-to-help-covid-19-sick-get-well/

Huawei offers to tie both arms behind the back - so the West can compete! China Rising Radio Sinoland 190930

https://radiosinoland.com/2019/09/29/huawei-offers-to-tie-both-arms-behind-the-back-so-the-west-can-compete-china-rising-radio-sinoland-190930/

Huawei Online Resource Collection. By: China Rising Radio Sinoland and China Tech News Flash! / 华为在线资源收集。 崛起中的中国的常客和中国科技新闻快讯！写的

https://radiosinoland.com/2021/02/20/huawei-online-resource-collection-by-china-rising-radio-sinoland-and-china-tech-news-flash-%e5%8d%8e%e4%b8%ba%e5%9c%a8%e7%ba%bf%e8%b5%84%e6%ba%90%e6%94%b6%e9%9b%86%e3%80%82-%e5%b4%9b%e8%b5%b7/

Huawei who? Unstoppable Alibaba has blown Oracle and IBM off the database management mountain. Please don’t tell Donald Trump!

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/02/15/huawei-who-unstoppable-alibaba-has-blown-oracle-and-ibm-off-the-database-management-mountain-please-dont-tell-donald-trump/

Jeff J. Brown is invited to comment on Sputnik News about China Tech’s unstoppable innovation and invention: game over, the West has already lost. China Rising Radio Sinoland 230721

https://radiosinoland.com/2023/07/21/jeff-j-brown-is-invited-to-comment-on-sputnik-news-about-china-techs-unstoppable-innovation-and-invention-game-over-the-west-has-already-lost-china-rising-radio-sinoland-230721/

Jeff J. Brown joins Press TV anchor Kaveh Taghvaei to discuss Biden’s desperate attempts to crush China-Tech. China Rising Radio Sinoland 230829

https://radiosinoland.com/2023/08/30/jeff-j-brown-joins-press-tv-anchor-kaveh-taghvaei-to-discuss-bidens-desperate-attempts-to-crush-china-tech-china-rising-radio-sinoland-230829/

Jeff J. Brown writes for Sputnik News: the Putin-Xi state visit and potential for bilateral tech cooperation. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240519

https://radiosinoland.com/2024/05/18/jeff-j-brown-writes-for-sputnik-news-the-putin-xi-state-visit-and-potential-for-bilateral-tech-cooperation-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240519/

Kuaizhou-1A rocket is China’s 24-7 workhorse for rapid space launches. The proof? Two launches six hours apart.

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/02/kuaizhou-1a-rocket-is-chinas-24-7-workhorse-for-rapid-space-launches-the-proof-two-launches-six-hours-apart/

Move over Elon Musk. Private Chinese aerospace companies are joining the crowded global satellite constellation competition.

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/01/move-over-elon-musk-private-chinese-aerospace-companies-are-joining-the-crowded-global-satellite-constellation-competition/

Newest aqueous high-voltage sodium ion batteries are 60% more powerful.

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/20/newest-aqueous-high-voltage-sodium-ion-batteries-are-60-more-powerful-click-on-the-big-font-links-below/

Particle collider in Guangdong will join others in the West, for critical materials science research. To open by 2025 (click on the big-font links below)!

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/19/particle-collider-in-guangdong-will-join-others-in-the-west-for-critical-materials-science-research-to-open-by-2025-click-on-the-big-font-links-below/

Solar sails, once the stuff of sci-fi, for high speed, deep space exploration are becoming a reality.

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/26/solar-sails-once-the-stuff-of-sci-fi-for-high-speed-deep-space-exploration-are-becoming-a-reality-click-on-the-big-font-links-below/

US trying to sabotage Huawei, ZTE and Sino-5G. Too late. Game over. China Rising Radio Sinoland 181219

https://radiosinoland.com/2018/12/19/us-trying-to-sabotage-huawei-zte-and-sino-5g-too-late-game-over-china-rising-radio-sinoland-181219/

Watch out Windows and Apple. China has its own proprietary computer operating system (OS)!

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/31/watch-out-windows-and-apple-china-has-its-own-proprietary-computer-operating-system-os-click-on-the-big-font-links-below/

Why is China flying head on into the glutted global turboprop airplane market? There’s a hidden reason.

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/02/18/why-is-china-flying-head-on-into-the-glutted-global-turboprop-airplane-market-theres-a-hidden-reason/

Why is China Tech smoking the West? Because they have socialist vision. China Rising Radio Sinoland 170831

http://radiosinoland.com/2017/08/31/why-is-china-tech-smoking-the-west-because-they-have-socialist-vision-china-rising-radio-sinoland-170831/

