Here Comes China

China Dominates 70 Of 78 Sciences? Nope. China Dominates 78.

ASPI, funded by the US, UK, Japan, Canada, Lockheed Martin and Boeing, claims China leads the world in high-impact research in 69 of 74 critical technologies — up from 66 last year. In 41 technologies, China’s research papers generate 3 times greater impact…