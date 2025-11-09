China Writer Dr. Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines...
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
1-Xi destroys Trump at South Korea APEC Meeting - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/xi-destroys-trump-at-south-korea-apec-meeting/
2-Trump trembles in public and get humiliated in meeting with Xi - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/trump-trembles-in-public-and-get-humiliated-in-meeting-with-xi/
3-The bottom line for China is crystal clear : no rare earths granted to the United States of AIPAC (USA) for military use - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-bottom-line-for-china-is-crystal-clear-no-rare-earths-granted-to-the-united-states-of-aipac-usa-for-military-us/
4-The World is no longer the United States of AIPAC’s (USA) oyster - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-world-is-no-longer-the-united-states-of-aipacs-usa-oyster/
5-The ongoing & wildly accelerating de-dollarization - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-ongoing-wildly-accelerating-de-dollarization/
6-The six stages of the ongoing & irreversible collapse of the United States of AIPAC (USA) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-six-stages-of-the-ongoing-irreversible-collapse-of-the-united-states-of-aipac-usa/
7-Bessent the delusional entitled moron got a galactic mental meltdown and acts BIZARRE, even for him - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/bessent-the-delusional-entitled-moron-got-a-galactic-mental-meltdown-and-acts-bizarre-even-for-him/
8-The plundering mechanisms of the KFC-AZAEL (Kakistocratic Feudal Conglomerate of the Anglo-Zio-American EstabLishment) explained in 22 minutes - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-plundering-mechanisms-of-the-kfc-azael-kakistocratic-feudal-conglomerate-of-the-anglo-zio-american-establishment-explained-in-22-minutes/
9-One of the many evil roots making the KFC-AZAEL (Kakistocratic Feudal Conglomerate of the Anglo-Zio-American EstabLishment) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/one-of-the-many-evil-roots-making-the-kfc-azael-kakistocratic-feudal-conglomerate-of-the-anglo-zio-american-establishment/
10-If Indians have lower IQ, WHY can they easily scam Americans ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/if-indians-have-lower-iq-why-can-they-easily-scam-americans/