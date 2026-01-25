Share

1-The detailed Chinese Map of the whole World made 60 years before Columbus landed in the Americas - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-detailed-chinese-map-of-the-whole-world-made-60-years-before-columbus-landed-in-the-americas/

2-Israel MANIPULATED US into war with Greenland (Special Ops Veteran) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/israel-manipulated-us-into-war-with-greenland-special-ops-veteran/

3-Beijing 2026 New Year Celebration Parade - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/beijing-2026-new-year-celebration-parade/

4-The Zionist blueprint for an enslaved Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-zionist-blueprint-for-an-enslaved-iran/

5-Trump loses it as Iran hits back - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/trump-loses-it-as-iran-hits-back/

Refer a friend

6-Mark Carney's "Historic" Davos speech will soon be forgotten - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/mark-carneys-historic-davos-speech-will-soon-be-forgotten/

7-THE usd keeping on PLUNGING ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-usd-keeping-on-plunging/

8-The most powerful Chinese economic system in History - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-most-powerful-chinese-economic-system-in-history/

9-China run by Engineers, provinces compete fiercely, technologically advanced - US has no clue !!! - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-run-by-engineers-provinces-compete-fiercely-technologically-advanced-us-has-no-clue/

10-China, Pakistan are winning big contracts to modernize air forces in Asia, Middle East and Africa - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-pakistan-are-winning-big-contacts-to-modernize-air-forces-in-asia-middle-east-and-africa/

Share

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…