China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260802
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-The Cult around Israel no one wants to talk about - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-cult-around-israel-no-one-wants-to-talk-about/
2-Japan is starting to break - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/japan-is-starting-to-break/
3-Japan just dumped 66 billion of US Bonds : here what it really means - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/japan-just-dumped-66-billion-of-us-bonds-here-what-it-really-means/
4-Iran's NEW STRATEGY - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/irans-new-strategy/
5-自 然 : THE UNCARVED BLOCK - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/%e8%87%aa-%e7%84%b6-the-uncarved-block/
6-The Axis of Resistance's & Iran's trump card : the Uncouth Slaves/US just got cornered as global markets on the brink - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-axis-of-resistances-irans-trump-card-the-uncouth-slaves-us-just-got-cornered-as-global-markets-on-the-brink/
7-China's Global Favorability - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-global-favorability/
8-George Galloway : the real enemy is at home, not China or Russia - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/george-galloway-the-real-enemy-is-at-home-not-china-or-russia/
9-The 1400 years old Chinese Exam System - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-1400-years-old-chinese-exam-system/
10-Professor Mohammed Marandi : Uncouth Slaves/US' Ground invasion coming to Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/professor-mohammed-marandi-uncouth-slaves-us-ground-invasion-coming-to-iran/