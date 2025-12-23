China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 251223
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
1-China to build a Thorium-Powered Mega ship that never shuts down - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-to-build-a-thorium-powered-mega-ship-that-never-shuts-down/
2-WHY China's 148 km radar lock terrifies Japan's Air Force - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-chinas-148-km-radar-lock-terrifies-japans-air-force/
3-Li Jingjing conversing with Adham Sayed on the essential topic of our times : China's presence in the Global Majority's economic & human development - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/li-jingjing-conversing-with-adham-sayed-on-the-essential-topic-of-our-times-chinas-presence-in-the-global-majoritys-economic-human-development/
4-Watch China's new homegrown CH-7 stealth drone debut, boosting aerospace tech - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/watch-chinas-new-homegrown-ch-7-stealth-drone-debut-boosting-aerospace-tech/
5-Sony Thăng's crystal clear explanation for the Rumsfeld-Cebrowski doctrine, the axial strategy of the Kakistocratic Feudal Conglomerate of the Anglo-Zio-American EstabLishment (KFC-AZAEL) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/sony-thangs-crystal-clear-explanation-for-the-rumsfeld-cebrowski-doctrine-the-axial-strategy-of-the-kakistocratic-feudal-conglomerate-of-the-anglo-zio-american-establishment-kfc-azael/
6-US naval seizures in the Caribbean are only the beginning - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-naval-seizures-in-the-caribbean-are-only-the-beginning/
7-A PRISTINE case of PROPAGANDA (95% FACTS + 5% of BRAINWASHING) : Jiang the ching-chong perfectly explains the collusion between the Jews and the British Empire but FOR promoting Pax Judaica - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-pristine-case-of-propaganda-95-facts-5-of-brainwashing-jiang-the-ching-chong-perfectly-explains-the-collusion-between-the-jews-and-the-british-empire-but-for-promoting-pax-judaica/
8-Eli the Computer Guy : ABSOLUTELY my all time SUPER favorite Western Barbarian - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/eli-the-computer-guy-absolutely-my-all-time-super-favorite-western-barbarian/
9-Victor Gao DESTROYS Western Scholars in explosive Taiwan debate - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/victor-gao-destroys-western-scholars-in-explosive-taiwan-debate/
10-China is an ABSOLUTE NIGHTMARE for the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-is-an-absolute-nightmare-for-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa/