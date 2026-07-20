China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260720
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-IRAN : the US destroys the deal. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is over. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) ESCALATES. - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-the-us-destroys-the-deal-the-memorandum-of-understanding-mou-is-over-the-islamic-revolution-guards-corps-irgc-escalates/
2-A GAME-CHANGER : China's nuclear second strike (or retaliatory strike) capability using nuclear submarines has been clearly proven on July 6, 2026 - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-game-changer-chinas-nuclear-second-strike-or-retaliatory-strike-capability-using-nuclear-submarine-has-been-clearly-proven-on-july-6-2026/
3-This is life in 2026 China : The World's greatest power - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/this-is-life-in-china-2026-the-worlds-greatest-power/
4-The sino-russian nuclear plan just unveiled - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-sino-russian-nuclear-plan-just-unveiled/
5-Made in Japan is DEAD : China quietly bought it all - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/made-in-japan-is-dead-china-quietly-bought-it-all/
6-Shocking IMF PPP data for 2026 : China's economy just destroyed America's ? CHINA CRUSHES the US by 13 trillion or 13 000 times a billion or written integrally with digits : 13 000 000 000 000 !!! - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/shocking-imf-ppp-data-for-2026-chinas-economy-just-destroyed-americas/
7-Russia, China send nuclear bombers towards Japan amid rising tensions - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russia-china-send-nuclear-bombers-towards-japan-amid-rising-tensions/
8-THE COLLECTIVE LIES & MADNESS OF TRUMP’S MAGA AMERICA & WESTERN CIVILIZATION - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/the-collective-lies-madness-of-trumps-maga-america-western-civilization/
9-Iran is a nation the Uncouth Slaves/US cannot defeat. It will be Vietnam but this time TO THE CUBIC POWER - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-is-a-nation-the-uncouth-slaves-us-cannot-defeat-it-will-be-vietnam-but-this-time-at-the-cubic-power/
10-The US is NOT a wealthy country : here are the real data - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-us-is-not-a-wealthy-country-this-is-the-real-data/