China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260521
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-The NEW GLOBAL REALITY & President's Xi Jinping historic speech - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-new-global-reality-presidents-xi-jinping-historic-speech/
2-CHINA knows HOW to END US hegemony in one Summit - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-to-end-us-hegemony-in-one-summit/
3-The NEW GLOBAL REALITY has begun - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-new-global-reality-has-begun/
4-Pepe Escobar : BRICS iS DEAD - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-brics-is-dead/
5-Xi-Trump Meeting at Zhongnanhai, Beijing - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/xi-trump-meeting-at-zhongnanhai-beijing/
6-IRAN deals a fatal blow to the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-deals-a-fatal-blow-to-the-india-middle-east-europe-corridor-imec/
7-Pepe Escobar : Trump in panic !!! Iran & China just WIPED OUT his WW3 scenario - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-trump-in-panic-iran-china-just-wiped-out-his-ww-scenario/
8-China's aircraft carrier crazy technique to feed 5000 sailors inside a tiny kitchen - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-aircraft-carrier-crazy-technique-to-feed-5000-sailors-inside-a-tiny-kitchen/
9-Israel stunned following major explosion ! Preemptive attack from IRAN ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/israel-stunned-following-major-explosion-pre-emptive-attack-from-iran/
10-IRAN’s “fingers on the trigger” as the war in West Asia enters its most dangerous phase
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/israel-stunned-following-major-explosion-pre-emptive-attack-from-iran/