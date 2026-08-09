China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260809
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Israhell is an European project or perhaps more precisely an Euro-Atlanticist project - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/israhell-is-an-european-project-or-perhaps-more-precisely-an-euro-atlanticist-project/
2-Is Israhell imploding or expanding ? with Ilan Pappé - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/is-israhell-imploding-or-expanding-with-ilan-pappe/
3-Altan Ordu : the Western branch of the Mongol Empire having ruled Russia officially known as ULUG ULUS (1227/1240-1480/1502) meaning the Great Imperial Land - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/altan-ordu-the-western-branch-of-the-mongol-empire-having-ruled-russia-officially-known-as-ulug-ulus-1227-1240-1480-1502-meaning-the-great-imperial-land/
4-China to ARM Iran : New Global Order IS HERE - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-to-arm-iran-new-global-order-is-here/
5-For Iran, THE TERMS of the MoU HAVE ALREADY BEEN NEGOTIATED and Iran expects the Uncouth Slaves/US to embody some honor by implementing them ... BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/for-iran-the-terms-of-the-mou-have-already-been-negotiated-and-iran-expects-the-uncouth-slaves-us-to-embody-some-honor-by-implementing-them-bwahahahahahahahahahahaha/
6-The petrodollar is dead : THE RISE OF THE NEW GLOBAL ECONOMIC ORDER - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-petrodollar-is-dead-the-rise-of-the-new-global-economic-order/
7-Elijah Magnier : the Orange Muppet utterly fails to understand that the Iranians had an Empire and that DIGNITY is important for them - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/elijah-magnier-the-orange-muppet-fails-to-understand-that-the-iranians-had-an-empire-and-that-dignity-is-important-for-them/
8-A masterclass on West Asian geopolitics including global considerations by Nima Alkorshid (Dialogue Works YT channel) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-masterclass-on-west-asia-geopolitics-including-global-considerations-by-nima-alkorshid-dialogue-works-yt-channel/
9-America just handed China the Middle East - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/america-just-handed-china-the-middle-east/
10-Professor Robert Pape : Iran has gone from SURVIVAL to AMBITION and REVENGE - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/professor-robert-pape-iran-has-gone-from-survival-to-ambition-and-revenge/