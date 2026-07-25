Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

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Gerry_O'C
3h

...i didn't know about the censoring algorithms, how easily they are acquired...i feel a bit embarrassed, thanks Jeff!... 🙏➕🙏...

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