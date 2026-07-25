China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260725
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-US hits nuclear plants AND Iran strikes across the Persian Gulf - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-hits-nuclear-plants-and-iran-strikes-across-the-persian-gulf/
2-South Korea's AI bubble just popped - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/south-koreas-ai-bubble-just-popped/
3-The Uncouth Kleptomaniacs/UK (1707) just stole a Steel Plant from China. OLD HABITS DIE HARD.The Chinese withdrew the experts and the profits became BIG LOSSES !!! BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-uncouth-kleptomaniacs-uk-1707-just-stole-a-steel-plant-from-china-old-habits-die-hard-the-chinese-withdrew-the-experts-and-the-profits-became-big-losses-bwahahahahahahaha/
4-China's new robotic bricklayer built a wall 6 times faster than humans - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-new-robotic-bricklayer-built-a-wall-6-times-faster-than-humans/
5-Iran will probably still get nukes : here's HOW - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-will-probably-still-get-nukes-heres-how/
6-The US is UNPREPARED for Iran War 3.0 - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-us-is-unprepared-for-iran-war-3-0/
7-US B1 bombers launched from UK for major strike on Pickaxe mountain - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-b1-bombers-launched-from-uk-for-major-strike-on-pickaxe-mountain/
8-It's breaking the US economy and CHINA JUST ESCALATED - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/its-breaking-the-us-economy-and-china-just-escalated/
9-The US headed to yet another endless war AND WILL LOSE - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-us-headed-to-yet-another-endless-war-and-will-lose/
10-From the MONAD - the One, Infinite Pure Awareness - to SOPHIA - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/from-the-monad-the-one-infinite-pure-awareness-to-sophia/
...i didn't know about the censoring algorithms, how easily they are acquired...i feel a bit embarrassed, thanks Jeff!... 🙏➕🙏...