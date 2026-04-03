China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260403
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Is Total War necessarily insane ? ... It depends ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/is-total-war-necessarily-insane-it-depends/
2-Does Israel have the right to exist ? Not according to international laws - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/does-israel-have-the-right-to-exist-not-according-to-international-laws/
3-The Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA have 2 months of rare earths left according to a report from PressTV (Iran) AND a failed attempt of smuggling rare earths from China - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-have-2-months-of-rare-earths-left-according-to-a-repirt-from-presstv-iran/
4-China's hydrogen gambit could collapse oil price - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-hydrogen-gambit-could-collapse-oil-price/
5-Iranian Missiles Hit Israhell's NUKES facilities - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iranian-missiles-hit-israhells-nukes-facilities/
6-IRAN prices oil in the Chinese currency - the yuan aka the renminbi - there is no comeback - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-prices-oil-in-the-chinese-currency-the-yuan-aka-the-renminbi-there-is-no-comeback/
7-Maritime Insurance Industry SHIFTS from London to China - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/maritime-insurance-industry-shifts-from-london-to-china/
8-WHY IRAN NEVER DIES - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-iran-never-dies/
9-The Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA are not at all repeating Vietnam : Iran is Vietnam TO THE CUBIC POWER - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-are-not-at-all-repeating-vietnam-iran-is-vietnam-to-the-cubic-power/
10-IRAN HAS ALREADY WON THE WAR HAPPENING IN WEST ASIA - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-has-already-won-the-war/