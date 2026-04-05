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1-Pepe Escobar ::: Iran RAINS Missile HELL on Israhell & the Gulf : The Swamp Orange Thing invasion's COLLAPSES - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-rains-missile-hell-on-israhell-the-gulf-the-swamp-orange-thing-invasions-collapses/

2-Elam : Forgotten Civilization of Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/elam-forgotten-civilization-of-iran/

3-Alastair Crooke : Iran is emerging as a dominant power - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/alastair-crooke-iran-is-emerging-as-a-dominant-power/

4-Pepe Escobar : NEW WORLD busy BEING BORN while old one is busy DYING - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/new-world-busy-being-born-while-old-one-is-busy-dying/

5-The war on Iran is meant to destroy China. GOOD LUCK, delusional entitled morons ! BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-war-on-iran-is-meant-to-destroy-china-good-luck-delusional-entitled-morons-bwahahahahahahahahahahahahaha/

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6-Victor Orban : China is simply unbeatable - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/victor-orban-china-is-simply-unbeatable/

7-Taiwan's infrastructures to get major upgrade after peaceful reunification - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/taiwans-infrastructures-to-get-majpr-upgrade-after-peaceful-reunification/

8-Israhell is surrounded on ALL SIDES - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/israhell-is-surrounded-on-all-sides/

9-REVENGE no doubt about it but more fundamentally ALSO JUSTICE FOR ALL - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/revenge-no-doubt-but-more-fundamentally-also-justice-for-all/

10-The full History of Iran in 9 minutes : From Persia to today - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-full-history-of-iran-in-9-minutes-from-persia-to-today/

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