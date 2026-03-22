China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260322
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-China has the Swamp Orange Thing by the b**** - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-has-the-swamp-orange-thing-by-the-b/
2-China just shredded the Swamp Orange Thing - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-just-shredded-the-swamp-orange-thing/
3-IRAN de-dollarizes Global Oil Trade : BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-de-dollarizes-global-oil-trade-bwahahahahahahahahahaha/
4-China fools US with genius Iran strategy - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-fools-us-with-genius-iran-strategy/
5-The aristocratic New Global Reality is gloriously born - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-aristocratic-new-global-reality-is-gloriously-born/
6-In a nutshell, what is the AZAEL : the Anglo-Zio-American EstabLishment ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/in-a-nutshellwhat-is-the-azael-the-anglo-zio-american-establishment/
7-The Scofield Bible (published in 1909) is running the foreign policy of the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-scofield-bible-published-in-1909-is-running-the-foreign-policy-of-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa/
8-The BIZARRE relation between the Nazis & the Zionists - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-bizarre-relation-between-the-nazis-the-zionists/
9-The Swamp Orange Thing's BIGGEST NIGHTMARE begins : both Hormuz Strait & Bab-al-Mandab Strait closed to Western & Israeli ships - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-swamp-orange-things-biggest-nightmare-begins-both-hormuz-strait-bab-al-mandab-strait-closed-to-western-israeli-ships/
10-US' STRATEGIC DEFEAT in IRAN will reshape the World - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-strategic-defeat-in-iran-will-reshape-the-world/