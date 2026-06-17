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1-Gold surpasses US Treasuries as Central Banks ABANDON USD ASSETS - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/gold-surpasses-us-treasuries-as-central-banks-abandon-us-assets/

2-Gold surpasses US Treasuries as Central Banks ABANDON USD ASSETS - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/gold-surpasses-us-treasuries-as-central-banks-abandon-us-assets/

3-Iran's missiles humiliates US Navy AND Iran readies imminent strike on Israel - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/irans-missiles-humiliates-us-navy-and-iran-readies-imminent-strike-on-israel/

4-WHY are the US people so bloody STOOOOOPID ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-the-us-people-are-so-bloody-stooooopid/

5-Vijay Prashad : WHY is India still TRAPPED in British colonialism ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-india-is-still-trapped-in-british-colonialism/

6-Vijay Prashad on India's geopolitical flip-flopping - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/vijay-prashad-on-indias-geopolitical-flip-flopping/

7-IRAN HAMMERS the CHILD-KILLING state with ONGOING hypersonic missiles barrage - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-hammers-the-child-killing-state-with-ongoing-hypersonic-missiles-barrage/

8-The Petrodollar IS DEAD as the US/Israhell war of agression against Iran finishes off the Uncouth Slaves/US predatory imperialism AND finishes off the Western colonial era - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-petrodollar-is-dead-as-the-us-israel-war-of-agression-against-iran-finishes-off-the-uncouth-slaves-us-predatory-imperialism-and-the-western-colonial-era/

9-ISRAHELL DECLARES WAR on IRAN - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/israhell-declares-war-on-iran/

10-Mohammad Marandi : WHY the Uncouth Slaves/US can't win the war of agression against Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/mohammed-marandi-why-the-uncouth-slaves-us-cant-win-the-war-of-agression-against-iran/

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