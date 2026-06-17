China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260617
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Gold surpasses US Treasuries as Central Banks ABANDON USD ASSETS - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/gold-surpasses-us-treasuries-as-central-banks-abandon-us-assets/
2-Gold surpasses US Treasuries as Central Banks ABANDON USD ASSETS - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/gold-surpasses-us-treasuries-as-central-banks-abandon-us-assets/
3-Iran's missiles humiliates US Navy AND Iran readies imminent strike on Israel - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/irans-missiles-humiliates-us-navy-and-iran-readies-imminent-strike-on-israel/
4-WHY are the US people so bloody STOOOOOPID ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-the-us-people-are-so-bloody-stooooopid/
5-Vijay Prashad : WHY is India still TRAPPED in British colonialism ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-india-is-still-trapped-in-british-colonialism/
6-Vijay Prashad on India's geopolitical flip-flopping - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/vijay-prashad-on-indias-geopolitical-flip-flopping/
7-IRAN HAMMERS the CHILD-KILLING state with ONGOING hypersonic missiles barrage - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-hammers-the-child-killing-state-with-ongoing-hypersonic-missiles-barrage/
8-The Petrodollar IS DEAD as the US/Israhell war of agression against Iran finishes off the Uncouth Slaves/US predatory imperialism AND finishes off the Western colonial era - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-petrodollar-is-dead-as-the-us-israel-war-of-agression-against-iran-finishes-off-the-uncouth-slaves-us-predatory-imperialism-and-the-western-colonial-era/
9-ISRAHELL DECLARES WAR on IRAN - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/israhell-declares-war-on-iran/
10-Mohammad Marandi : WHY the Uncouth Slaves/US can't win the war of agression against Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/mohammed-marandi-why-the-uncouth-slaves-us-cant-win-the-war-of-agression-against-iran/