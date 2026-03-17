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1-Pepe Escobar : China watching the missiles flow - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-china-watching-the-missiles-flow/

2-American military dominance over in West Asia - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/american-military-dominance-over-in-west-asia/

3-WHY Iran will defeat the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA & Israhell - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-iran-will-defeat-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-israhell/

4-Ten days of warfare in Iran drain 25% of US THAAD Missiles (video in Chinese with English subtitles) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/ten-days-of-warfare-in-iran-drain-25-of-us-thaad-missiles-video-in-chinese-with-english-subtitles/

5-NO WAY OUT for the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA : IRAN VOWS HARSHER PUNISHMENT - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/no-way-out-for-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-iran-vows-harsher-punishment/

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6-China 2249 : Epic Sci-Fi Short - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-2249-epic-sci-fi-short/

7-The Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA's military hardware in West Asia GONE FOREVER ... BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/gone-forever-bwahahahahahahahahahahaha/

8-A most enlightening convo 36 years ago between Benyamin Mileikowsky Netanyahu & the Rebbe Menachem Schneerson (1902-1994), the so-called Messiah of the Chabad Lubavitcher Jews - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-most-enlightening-convo-36-years-ago-between-benyamin-mileikowsky-netanyahu-menachem-schneerson-the-so-called-messiah-of-the-lubavitcher-chabad-jews/

9-IRGC's (Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps) statement about Netanyahu's death - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/irgcs-irans-islamic-revolution-guard-corps-statement-about-netanyahus-death/

10-Kanye's "wild accusations" (according to some) against Jared Kushner of being Trump's handler for Israhell PROVEN TRUE - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/kanyes-wild-accusations-according-to-some-against-jared-kushner-of-being-trumps-handler-for-israhell-proven-true/

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