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1-The promising inchoate beginning of a NEW SECURITY PACT in West Asia with THE NEW GLOBAL REALITY aka .......... PAX SPKR Sino-Perso-Koreo-Russica - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-promising-inchoate-beginning-of-a-new-security-pact-in-west-asia-with-the-new-global-reality-aka-pax-spkr-sino-perso-koreo-russica/

2-Praveen Sawhney : THE HAMMER FALLS. The Persian Gulf's status quo just GOT CRUSHED - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/praveen-sawhney-the-hammer-falls-the-persian-gulfs-status-quo-just-got-crushed/

3-China already owns 6G : the rest of the World doesn't know yet - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-already-owns-6g-the-rest-of-the-world-doesnt-know-yet/

4-The Tau Scaling Law just replaced Moore's Law in the chip industry - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-tau-scaling-law-just-replaced-moores-law-in-the-chip-industry/

5-ZIONISTS ARE PANICKING : AIPAC LOSES in NYC - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/zionists-are-panicking-aipac-loses-in-nyc/

6-Zionism is essentially FAKE : Euro-Atlanticist extractive predatory imperialism is factually REAL - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/zionism-is-fake-euro-atlanticist-extractive-predatory-imperialism-is-real/

7-Ex-freemason : possessed politicians, demonic rituals for power, secret societies and the occult - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/ex-freemason-possessed-politicians-demonic-rituals-for-power-secret-societies-and-the-occult/

8-Pepe Escobar : Iran declares NATO responsible and must be held ACCOUNTABLE - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-iran-declares-nato-responsible-and-must-be-held-accountable/

9-US perfect storm crashing ALL markets : Brace for impact - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-perfect-storm-crashing-all-markets-brace-for-impact/

10-China is not living in the future BUT the West is stuck in the past : not only materially but psychologically too - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-is-not-living-in-the-future-but-the-west-is-stuck-in-the-past-not-only-materially-but-psychologically-too/

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