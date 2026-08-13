China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260813
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Dozens of IDF (Israeli Defense Force) terrorists killed and wounded in Hezbollah operation - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/dozens-of-idf-israeli-defense-force-terrorists-killed-in-hezbollah-operation/
2-Sony Thăng : What really happened during the Oct 16-28, 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/sony-thang-what-really-happened-during-the-oct-16-28-1962-cuban-missile-crisis/
3-How China built the real OpenAI : Kimi K3, DeepSeek and the Open-Weight era ::: For this video, reading the Comments section will be most enlightening - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-china-built-the-real-openai-kimi-k3-deepseek-and-the-open-weight-era/
4-Iran dismantles US strategy in the Strait of Hormuz - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-dismantles-us-strategy-in-the-strait-of-hormuz/
5-No one is talking about what China just did with AI - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/no-one-is-talking-about-what-china-just-did-with-ai/
6-America's AI boom is science-fiction funding financial fiction - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/americas-ai-boom-is-science-fiction-funding-financial-fiction/
7-The Promethean Myth is precise : a text by Sony Thăng - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-promethean-myth-is-precise-a-text-by-sony-thang/
8-Pepe Escobar : the Iran-US Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is strategically aligned with Beijing - ALL THE WAY - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-the-iran-us-memorandum-of-understanding-mou-is-strategically-aligned-with-beijing-all-the-way/
9-Iran's only choice : HUMILIATE THE Uncouth Slaves/US - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/irans-only-choice-humiliate-the-uncouth-slaves-us/
10-The US-Israel war of agression against Iran is a trap and the Uncouth Slaves/US have no way out : IT'S TOO LATE, IRAN is nothing less than another VIETNAM but this time to the CUBIC POWER - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-us-israel-war-of-agression-against-iran-is-a-trap-and-the-uncouth-slaves-us-have-no-way-out/