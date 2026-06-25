China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260625
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Today June 15, 2026 is President Xi Jinping's birthday; he's 73. - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/today-june-15-2026-is-president-xi-jinpings-birthday-hes-73-2/
2-Iran forces US to collapse ALL sanctions, pay 300 billion usd, unfreeze Iranian assets as reality crushes Washington - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-forces-us-to-collapse-all-sanctions-pay-300-billion-usd-unfreeze-iranian-assets-as-reality-crushes-washington/
3-DRAGONS' GAMBIT : Made in China, built around the World - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/dragons-gambit-made-in-china-built-around-the-world/
4-China's new light-powered chips is 1000 times faster than Nvidia's - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-new-light-powered-chips-is-1000-times-faster-than-nvidias/
5-Iranian missiles launchers deployed against Israel : Iran closes its airspace - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iranian-missiles-launchers-deployed-against-israel-iran-closes-its-airspace/
6-Putin's SHIFT from diplomacy to military victory - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/putins-shift-from-diplomacy-to-military-victory/
7-Australia becoming the White trash of Asia as Lee Kuan Yew predicted four decades ago - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/australia-becoming-the-white-trash-of-asia-as-lee-kuan-yew-predicted-four-decades-ago/
8-Pepe Escobar : The Orange Muppet TACOed to Iran's strike threat & ISRAHELL FURIOUS - Is the war over ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-the-orange-muppet-tacoed-to-irans-strikes-threat-israhell-furious-is-the-war-over/
9-The proxy war against Russia is older than you think - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-proxy-war-against-russia-is-older-than-you-think/
10-Paul Craig Roberts & Stanislav Krapivnik on Iran vs US-Israhell ALSO on Russia vs US-NATO : a convo packed with insights - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/paul-craig-roberts-stanislav-krapivnik-on-iran-vs-us-israhell-also-on-russia-vs-us-nato/