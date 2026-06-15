China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260615
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Hezbollah just drew the RED LINE : Israhell OUT of Lebanon COMPLETELY - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/hezbollah-just-drew-the-red-line-israhell-out-of-lebanon-completely/
2-Zionists can't handle those hilarious jokes about Israhell - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/zionists-cant-handle-those-hilarious-jokes-about-israhell/
3-Inside the most Jewish place in America : WHAT's a GOY ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/inside-the-most-jewish-place-in-america-whats-a-goy/
4-IRAN HAMMERS the US 5th Fleet HQ (Bahrain) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-hammers-the-us-5th-fleet-hq-bahrain/
5-China is cutting off major investments to the US economy : WHY it really matters - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-is-cutting-off-major-investments-to-the-us-economy-why-it-really-matters/
6-Netanyahu : We will make them disappear AND KHAMENEI RESPONDS - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/netanyahu-we-will-make-them-disappear-and-khamenei-responds/
7-Combat knowledge is far more important than combat experience - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/combat-knowledge-is-far-more-important-than-combat-experience/
8-ALKEBULAN & KEMET - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/alkebulan-kemet/
9-China sending a message to the US by deepening ties with Canada - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-sending-a-message-to-the-us-by-deepening-ties-with-canada/
10-THE EV WAR IS OVER : China just built a 930-Mile (1500 km) EV Battery - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-ev-war-is-over-china-just-built-a-930-mile-1500-km-ev-battery/