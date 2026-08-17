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1-China's FIVE STRIKES - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-five-strikes/

2-THE WEST's UNSPOKEN FEAR : China as the first non White superpower ::: ::: ::: ::: ::: ::: I add after year 1800. Between 221 bce and 1800 ce, China had superpower status many times. - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-china-wants-to-rewrite-global-governance/

3-The Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's recent first public images since Feb 28, 2026 - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-ayatollah-mojtaba-khameneis-recent-first-public-images-since-feb-28-2026/

4-This is the last video you'll EVER need about gnosticism : *REALLY *NO *BS and it might REALLY change your life (only 19 minutes long) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/this-is-the-last-video-youll-ever-need-about-gnosticism-really-no-bs-and-it-might-really-change-your-life-just-19-minutes-long/

5-The general meditational art is S.I.R. or in Sanskrit SHAMATHA : VIPASHYANA - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-general-meditational-art-is-s-i-r-or-in-sanskrit-shamatha-vipashyana/

6-The REAL reason peace in Ukraine is impossible - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-real-reason-peace-in-ukraine-is-impossible/

7-Jiang Xueqin the ching-chong still quite skillful with predictive programming : 80 to 90% of facts & insights + 10 to 20% of suggestions & innuendos ... BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/jiang-xueqin-the-ching-chong-still-quite-skillful-in-predictive-programming-80-to-90-of-facts-insights-10-to-20-of-suggestions-innuendos-bwahahahahahahahahahaha/

8-China shocks the USA : the fight is ALREADY over - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-shocks-the-usa-the-fight-is-already-over/

9-Pepe Escobar : ALL BETS ARE OFF ::: IRAN brings on ALL FRONTS as the US doubles down - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-all-bets-are-off-iran-brings-on-all-fronts-as-the-us-doubles-down/

10-Yet another predictive programmer but with a MI6 style even if he was born in the US - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/yet-anothe-predictive-programmer-but-with-a-mi6-style-even-if-he-was-born-in-the-us/

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