Share

1-The usd is definitely DYING - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-usd-is-definitely-dying/

2-Western propaganda is NOT essentially for making the Western people fear China, it's for making them keeping on being DELUSIONAL ENTITLED MORONS believing they're so great and exceptional ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/western-propaganda-is-not-essentially-for-making-the-western-people-fear-china-its-for-making-them-keeping-on-being-delusional-entitled-morons-believing-theyre-so-great-and-exceptional/

3-For truly understanding the West's DEEP HOSTILITY to China's Belt & Road Initiative (BRI), study what happened to the Berlin-Baghdad Railway - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/for-truly-understanding-the-wests-deep-hostility-to-chinas-belt-road-initiative-bri-study-what-happened-to-the-berlin-baghdad-railway/

4-Religion & Politics are intimately intertwined ::: FREEDOM : POWER : LIFE - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/religion-politics-are-intimately-intertwined-freedom-power-life/

5-The Swamp Orange Thing cornered : Iran's DEVASTATING Missile Warning calls his bluff - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-swamp-orange-thing-cornered-irans-devastating-missile-warning-calls-his-bluff/

Refer a friend

6-IRAN : Chinese RING OF FIRE activated - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-chinese-ring-of-fire-activated/

7-WHY China wants Trump in Greenland (it's not what you think) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-china-wants-trump-in-greenland-its-not-what-you-think/

8-Putin just BROKE Trump and NATO - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/putin-just-broke-trump-and-nato/

9-WANG GUNGWU : China, US and a New World Order - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/wang-gungwu-china-us-and-a-new-world-order/

10-CAPITAL is much more than just money - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/capital-is-much-more-than-just-money/

Share

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…